7 Types of DIY toners good for acne-prone skin

Opting for DIY toners for acne-prone skin is a cost-effective way to heal and improve acne-prone skin. Having natural plant extracts and all sorts of natural ingredients in a toner works amazingly. These mild toners are free of harsh chemicals and contain certain ingredients that diminish the causes of acne.

These natural ingredients used in toners help reduce inflammation, unclog pores, and restore pH balance to the skin, and as a result, fewer breakouts take place. They also help the skin's natural healing process, adding an extra defense against environmental pollutants. These toners can result in smoother, clearer, and healthier skin with continued use.

7 DIY Toners to relieve acne-prone skin

There are a few types of DIY toners that are particularly effective for acne-prone skin. These all-natural remedies make use of components you can frequently find in your garden or kitchen. Here's a quick overview of the different DIY toners that can be used to treat skin prone to acne:

Mint DIY Toner

Aloe Vera DIY Toner

Ice Cold Water

Cucumber Toner

DIY Lemon Juice With Peppermint Tea Toner

Chamomile Toner

Green Tea Toner

1) Mint DIY Toner

Mint is widely recognized for its cooling and soothing attributes. By tightening pores, reducing redness, and healing irritated skin, this toner increases the difficulty of acne formation with daily use.

Before applying with a cotton pad, prepare the solution composed of boiled water and mint leaves to cool. Furthermore, the antiseptic properties exhibited by mint contribute to the prevention of acne outbreaks and the removal of impurities.

2) Aloe Vera DIY Toner

Aloe vera is certainly one of the best skin care ingredients for treating acne. Exceptionally beneficial for acne-prone skin, its anti-inflammatory and soothing attributes can show visible results in your daily skincare regime. Combine aloe vera gel and water before applying the solution to the face twice a day.

3) Ice-cold water toner

Perhaps the simplest DIY toner, ice-cold water, can significantly reduce the size of pores and soothe inflamed skin. Simply dab ice-cold water on your face or gently rub an ice cube. Following this method, every day helps reduce the appearance of acne and control oil production.

4) Cucumber DIY toner

Cucumber is an exceptional skin hydrator and coolant. Take some cucumber slices and add water to make this toner; then, strain and apply twice a day. The astringent properties eliminate excess oil and dirt from the skin, and with regular use, it helps to revitalize appearance.

5) Peppermint Tea and Lemon Juice toner

Lemon juice helps reduce the oiliness of your skin with its high acidic content and kills bacteria. Using peppermint tea in the toner helps soothe the skin. Take one tablespoon of peppermint tea and a few drops of lemon juice and apply. Use it once a day, and this toner can brighten the skin, reduce acne scars, and prevent new pimples from forming.

6) Chamomile Toner

Known for its calming effects, chamomile extract can work wonderfully for acne-prone skin. To prepare, steep chamomile tea, cool, and use. This toner helps soothe the skin, reducing redness, and fighting acne-causing bacteria if used regularly.

7) Green Tea DIY toner

Green tea DIY toners are getting popular because of their immense skin benefits. As an antioxidant-rich ingredient, green tea can heal acne-prone skin. Brew green tea, let it cool down, and then apply it on an everyday basis.

Applying DIY toners suitable for acne-prone skin may completely change one's skincare regimen. These natural toners aid in managing acne and enhance the appearance and general well-being of the skin.

Regular application, preferably twice daily after cleansing, can yield significant improvements over time. For best results, be consistent and patient, as natural remedies may take a little longer to show effects compared to chemical-based products.

FAQs

1) Can DIY toners replace commercial acne treatments?

While DIY toners can significantly improve acne-prone skin and are a great addition to skincare routines, severe acne cases may still require targeted commercial treatments or a dermatologist's advice.

2) Are there any side effects of using DIY toners?

Generally, DIY toners are safe and side effects are rare. However, individuals with sensitive skin should patch test any new toner to ensure there's no adverse reaction, especially when using ingredients like lemon juice.