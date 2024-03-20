8 Best natural lipsticks to hydrate lips the organic way

Natural lipsticks are perfect for days when one doesn't want to experiment much and wants to keep their lips subtle. The formulations of these natural lipsticks are hydrating and make the lips supple and softer.

Many natural lipsticks are infused with vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants that help keep the lips healthy and moisturized all day long. If someone is looking for clean beauty and natural lipsticks, the 7 options listed below are perfect for a lazy day. These will keep the lips hydrated and supple. Some of them are long-lasting too.

8 Must have natural lipsticks

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of 8 natural lipsticks. These have long-lasting and hydrating formulations. Whether one is looking for a beautiful tint or a creamy texture, this list covers most of the options available in the market.

Well People Optimist lipstick

ILIA Color Block Lipstick

bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick

Physicians Formula Organic Lipstick

Thrive Causemetics Impact-FULL Smoothing Lipstick

Kosas Weightless Satin Lipstick

Mineral Fusion Lipstick Butter

1) Well People Optimist lipstick

This is a hydrating and richly pigmented lip color that has a long-lasting formula. It is enriched with plant-based ingredients like castor seed oil, cupuacu butter, and sunflower seed oil.

It has a high-impact finish with just one swipe. The color is buildable and it keeps the lips moisturized. It is a satin finish lipstick that keeps the lips moisturized.

Price: $16 (Well People's official website and Amazon)

2) ILIA Color Block Lipstick

This clean and vegan lipstick is highly pigmented for all-day wear and lip care. It provides full coverage and has a bold color and long-wearing stain. It is available in various shades like nudes, reds, and berries.

This natural lipstick is infused with castor seed oil that helps keep the lips soft and supple.

Price: $28 (on Ilia's official website and Amazon)

3) bareMinerals Mineralist Hydra-Smoothing Lipstick

This lipstick is made with just 19 vegan ingredients that help deliver lightweight and smooth hydration. It has a rich color and gives a smooth application with just one swipe. It is available in 12 beautiful satin shades.

The key ingredients of this lipstick are acai and prickly pear essence. This lipstick is infused with cold-pressed oils and helps keep the lips moisturized.

Price: $22 (on bareMinerals' official website and Sephora)

4) Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick

This natural lipstick has a sheer matte lipstick. It glides on the lips smoothly and is comfortable to wear on the lips. Inspired by the famous lipstick blotting technique, it has a subtle tint that helps give a flush of color to the lips.

It has a buildable sheer pigment and allows the natural lip color to show through every lip tone.

Price: $20 (on Glossier's official website and Sephora)

5) Physicians Formula Organic Lipstick

This ultra-hydrating natural lipstick has a rich and creamy finish. The formulation of the lipstick helps the lips become soft and supple. It moisturizes the lips and keeps them hydrated.

The key ingredients are organic shea butter, organic coconut oil, organic jojoba oil & antioxidant vitamin E. These ingredients help the lips become moisturized and hydrated.

Price: $9.99 (Physician formula's official website and Amazon)

6) Thrive Causemetics Impact-FULL Smoothing Lipstick

This is a comfortable and nourishing natural lipstick. Its formulation is hydrating and moisturizing for the lips. It is paraben-free and sulfate-free. It has a vibrant color and can be easily applied to the lips.

The key ingredients are mango seed butter and sunflower seed wax. It is long-lasting and has a creamy texture. These ingredients are highly hydrating and moisturizing.

Price: $26 (on Thrive Cosmetic's official website and Amazon)

7) Kosas Weightless Satin Lipstick

Kosas Weightless Satin Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

This is a weightless and creamy lipstick that is made with a blend of 3 kinds of butter and 6 essential oils. It helps hydrate, moisturize the lips, and give an instant lift to the lips with a hint of color.

The key ingredients are mango butter, cocoa butter, and rosehip oil. It helps visibly smooth fine lines and softens the lips.

Price: $26 (on Kosas' official website and Sephora)

8) Mineral Fusion Lipstick Butter

Mineral Fusion Lipstick Butter is praised for its natural formula, featuring nourishing ingredients such as cocoa butter and avocado oil, which hydrate and soften lips while providing vibrant color.

Free from harsh chemicals and cruelty-free, it offers a clean and ethical option for beauty enthusiasts seeking both performance and conscience in their products.

Price: $13.99 (Mineral Fusion's official website and Amazon)

Natural lipsticks offer a healthy, effective, and ethical option for beauty lovers. With nourishing ingredients and cruelty-free practices. They provide vibrant color without compromising on safety or sustainability.