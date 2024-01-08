8 best teas for hair and skin benefits

A cup of some herbal tea in the morning can offer a range of health and beauty benefits to the body, including good digestion, detoxification, weight loss, and more. Many individuals find that this beverage also relieves stress. Drinking herbal tea is also thought to be an excellent beverage to maintain skin and hair health.

Tea, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory qualities, assists one in achieving a radiant complexion by supporting the health of one's skin and adding a natural touch to one's beauty regimen.

The beauty benefits of different teas for glowing skin and beyond

1) Green tea

Green tea is made from the leaves of the camellia sinensis shrub, which is a great source of antioxidants. This beverage helps to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay by eliminating toxins from the skin. In addition, the tannin in this drink also helps deal with dry scalp.

Using a green tea face pack also helps deal with uneven skin tone. Individuals can use two green tea bags and add a tablespoon and a half of honey, and five to six drops of lemon juice to form a thick paste, which they can apply on their face. Use warm water to rinse off the mixture after about an hour.

2) Lemongrass tea

This tea is full of Vitamin C, which naturally encourages the body to produce more collagen. Myricetin, an antioxidant found in this beverage, may be able to slow down the deterioration of collagen.

Adding lemongrass to one's tea can help deal with oily skin and prevent acne. It also detoxifies the skin and removes impurities. It aids in tackling dandruff and itchiness on the scalp as well. It promotes hair growth and prevents hair too.

3) Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has several anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities that can improve the condition of the skin. It can help by lightening dark spots, decreasing acne, and brightening the face. However, for noticeable changes, individuals may find it beneficial to incorporate chamomile tea into their routine along with targeted topical treatments.

This beverage also helps deal with split ends, itchy scalp, dandruff, and more. It fosters hair growth and applying chamomile tea to the hair ensures vibrancy and shine.

4) Rooibos

Zinc, calcium, copper, and potassium are among the important elements found in rooibos. These minerals are important for stimulating hair growth and fortifying hair follicles. Adding rooibos to one's routine can be a natural and efficient way to keep one's hair healthy.

Rooibos also includes copper, which has the potential to delay the onset of gray hair. Adding this ingredient to one's tea can help one preserve the vitality and natural color of the hair.

Rooibos also benefits the skin as it helps deal with eczema, psoriasis, acne, and more. It also aids in hydration and its anti-inflammatory properties help calm irritated skin.

5) Lavender tea

In addition to its calming and cooling properties, lavender can assist with dandruff and hair loss. It also strengthens hair follicles, thus promoting hair growth.

It additionally helps deal with several skin infections. It is an ingredient that combats free radicals and the harm they can do to one's skin. It also aids with sunburn and helps fight signs of aging.

6) Kombucha

As a probiotic, kombucha works wonders to maintain a balanced ratio of beneficial bacteria. In other words, it keeps the skin's microbiome clearer, healthier, and more resilient against external aggressors like pollution. Additionally, its probiotic qualities help deal with rosacea, acne, and eczema.

Kombucha also helps individuals who struggle with split ends and dry hair. It nourishes the scalp and supports hair growth.

7) Dandelion tea

Dandelion tea is regarded as one of the best when it comes to skin and hair health. The antioxidants found in this herbal drink help combat signs of aging while also detoxifying the body. The iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, biotin, and calcium in this beverage help to fortify hair strands and encourage hair growth.

8) Rose tea

This rose drink can assist in combating fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness on one's skin—all indicators of premature aging. In addition to this, vitamins A, B3, C, and E (which are great for the skin) promote healthy scalp and hair growth. It also contains antioxidants and its anti-inflammatory qualities are beneficial to the skin.

In addition to offering much-needed relaxation, tea is also known to provide a variety of health and beauty benefits. Enjoying a cup of tea is an easy and pleasant way to boost one's well-being and ensure skin and hair health.