9 best Bath & Body Works perfumes to add to your winter closet 

Bath & Body Works has been a crowd favorite for over two decades. They offer a wide range of perfumes to suit all seasons and age groups, in addition to their personal grooming products.

The brand's delightful range of perfumes makes for perfect additions to any perfume enthusiast's winter closet. Furthermore, the brand releases around 200 fragrances each year, with some of them becoming favorites in the USA.

Whether an individual prefers warm and cozy fragrances or fresh aromas, this body care and fragrance brand has options for all fragrance enthusiasts. Their winter collection offers a variety of choices, like rich vanilla, spicy cinnamon, and comforting lavender.

Not only do these perfumes smell amazing, but they also come in beautifully designed bottles that will enhance the aesthetic appeal of your perfume collection.

From Pretty As A Peach to Beautiful Day Fragrance Mist: 9 best Bath & Body Works perfumes for a scent-seeker's winter closet

Perfumes enhance one's personality and create a pleasing aura wherever they go. A delightful fragrance provides a refreshing feeling throughout the day. Bath & Body Works offers subtle and sweet perfumes that leave a lasting impression on those who come into contact with the fragrance enthusiast.

The finest body mists from this brand are suitable for various occasions and complement the individual's personality. These mists cater to different moods, ranging from pleasant woodsy to deliciously sweet, and from aromatic floral to spicy notes.

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a carefully curated list of nine top perfumes from this brand to enhance a perfume lover's winter collection.

1) Bath & Body Works - INTO THE NIGHT Fine Fragrance Mist

This fragrance mist is a must-have and belongs in the collection of scent-seekers thanks to its delightful aroma that keeps the user feeling fresh all day. With the keynotes of jasmine, amber wood, and dark berries, this scent oozes luxury and glam.

Whether for a formal event or a fun Saturday night, this body mist, priced at $14.99 on Amazon, has got you covered in any situation!

Pros Cons Long-lasting Mild scent Good sillage For all occasions

2) Bath & Body Works - Pretty As A Peach Fine Fragrance Mist

This delightful fragrance blends the scents of peach, jasmine, white nectarine, and apple blossom to create a sweet and light aroma that can instantly uplift the perfumer's mood.

Priced at $14.89 on Amazon, this feminine fragrance is perfect for casual outings on warm days.

Pros Cons Inexpensive Not long-lasting Floral aroma Uplifts mood

3) Bath & Body Works - Pink Chiffon Fine Fragrance Mist

Featured in Bath & Body Works' retired scents section, this mist is a beautiful combination of floral and fruity notes. With red pear, peach nectar, jasmine petals, and Tiare flowers, it smells like delicious fruits and warm vanilla with a hint of musk and sandalwood.

Priced at $13.49 on Amazon, it has a sweet and strong scent without being overwhelming.

Pros Cons Light and refreshing Not long-lasting Feminine Fruity-floral aroma

4) Bath & Body Works - Rose Fine Fragrance Mist

This popular rose fragrance mist is a blend of delicate rose water, jasmine flowers, and a hint of musk. It is fresh and airy, and a few sprays will give the perfumer the scent of a rose garden without being too strong.

For perfume enthusiasts seeking a fun and feminine scent for daily wear, this gentle floral fragrance can be purchased on Amazon for $13.83.

Pros Cons Layers beautifully Has a faint alcohol smell Smells sophisticated Light and fresh

5) Bath & Body Works - Hello Beautiful Fine Fragrance Mist

The Hello Beautiful scent of this fine fragrance mist will transport the perfume user to sunny days and blooming flower fields. With notes of white gardenia, jasmine petals, and magnolia blossoms, this sweet floral scent captures the essence of spring. Its beautiful pink packaging adds to its charm.

This delicate fragrance, valued at $13.37 on Amazon, provides a fresh feeling and is ideal for daily use.

Pros Cons Long-lasting smell Has a faint alcohol smell Sweet floral aroma Mild

6) Bath & Body Works - White Jasmine Fine Fragrance Mist

The scent of jasmine during the season is described as sweet, luxurious, energizing, and intoxicating. However, this white jasmine fragrance mist is different. It is fresh, light, and reminiscent of dewy flowers on a spring morning. It combines white jasmine, apple blossoms, and cedarwood in a beautiful blend.

Available for $59.99 on Amazon, this fragrance mist offers a refreshing and affordable option for those seeking a delightful scent.

Pros Cons Layers well Not suitable for those with fragrance allergies. Balanced keynotes Mild floral fragrance

7) Bath & Body Works - Poppy Fine Body Fragrance Mist

This body mist features a blend of wild poppies, sugared rhubarb, juicy pear, and morning dew. This scent suits those who appreciate uncomplicated yet strong fragrances. A couple of sprays of this mist will maintain a refreshing feeling all day.

It costs $12.93 on Amazon and is dermatologist-tested, making it safe for sensitive skin and preventing potential allergic reactions.

Pros Cons Refreshing Too sweet Dermatologist-certified Lightweight and travel-friendly

8) Bath & Body Works - Sweet Pea Fine Fragrance Mist

This fine body mist blends sweet pea, watery pear, freesia, raspberry, and musk for a beautiful aroma adored by floral-fruity fragrance enthusiasts. This mist has a luxurious scent suitable for any event and is sure to receive numerous compliments.

Priced at $11.92 on Amazon, it makes an excellent gift for those who appreciate delightful fragrances.

Pros Cons Long-wear Overpowering aroma Good sillage Fruity-floral aroma

9) Bath & Body Works Beautiful Day Fragrance Mist

This fragrance mist is a refreshing minty burst that keeps scent lovers feeling their best. It lives up to its name, ensuring a beautiful day. One can use it after a shower or anytime for a quick spritz.

Available on Amazon for $13.20, it's a go-to for perfume enthusiasts.

Pros Cons All-season wear Too light fragrance Long-stay Affordable

Fragrance mists define a perfume lover's persona and make them a delightful presence in any space they enter. These top nine fragrance mists at Bath & Body Works are subtle and sweet additions to a perfume enthusiast's winter closet.

A perfume enthusiast can purchase these fragrance mists from the official website or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon.