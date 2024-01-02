9 best perfumes that smell like mango: Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum, Victoria’s Secret Mango Temptation, and others

The world of mango-scented perfumes is both delightful and varied, offering a wide range of fragrances that beautifully capture the essence of this beloved tropical fruit. Ranging from light and refreshing citrus blends to rich and exotic floral combinations, there is a mango-scented perfume to suit every preference and occasion.

Whether a perfume enthusiast leans towards a light and refreshing Eau de Toilette or craves the more intense allure of an Eau de Parfum, rest assured that there is a mango-scented perfume perfectly suited to cater to every individual preference.

Paco Rabanne Fame Eau de Parfum, Victoria’s Secret Mango Temptation, and 7 other top perfumes with a delightful mango fragrance

From Paco Rabanne's Fame Eau de Parfum to Victoria’s Secret Mango Temptation, these fragrances are perfect for anyone who adores the luscious aroma of mango.

Irrespective of whether the scent seeker favors a subtle whiff of mango or a bold, tropical aroma, these scents can whisk them away to sun-soaked orchards and verdant tropical settings with just a spritz.

To explore the captivating realm of mango-scented fragrances, Team Sportkeeda has compiled a list of the top nine perfumes with a delightful mango aroma.

1) Paco Rabanne: Fame Eau de Parfum

Paco Rabanne's Eau de Parfum epitomizes elegance, making it the perfect choice for evening events or special occasions. With luscious mango, neroli, and sandalwood as its keynotes, this fragrance captures the essence of luxury and allure.

Whether a scent-seeker is attending a glamorous soirée or a romantic dinner, this exquisite scent will leave a lasting impression, enveloping the user in an exquisite and memorable aura.

Price: $97 (Amazon)

2) Victoria’s Secret: Mango Temptation

Victoria's Secret Eau de Toilette is the perfect fragrance for everyday wear, exuding a delightful blend of mango nectar and hibiscus notes. No matter the occasion—whether it's a workday, brunch with friends, or a casual outing—this fragrance will beautifully complement the scent-seeker's style.

The fruity and floral keynotes create a harmonious and uplifting aroma that will brighten the scent user's day.

Price: $22 (Walmart)

3) KILIAN Paris: Moonlight in Heaven

KILIAN Paris offers an exquisite Eau de Parfum that is perfect for romantic evenings. This luxurious fragrance combines notes of mango, rice, and coconut to create an alluring scent that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

With its unique blend of ingredients, it evokes a sense of warmth and sensuality, making it a must-have for anyone who appreciates the finer things in life.

Price: $395 (Official website)

4) Ralph Lauren: Polo Black for Men EDT

Ralph Lauren's Eau de Toilette embodies sophistication for everyday wear. Its combination of fruity and earthy notes strikes a perfect balance, offering a subtle scent.

The delightful mix of keynotes of mango, tangerine, and lemon as top notes; tonka bean and sage as middle notes; and sandalwood, and patchouli as base notes, produce a harmonious fragrance, ideal for adding elegance to casual style.

This makes it an excellent choice for those who value refined and understated luxury.

Price: $181 (Nordstrom)

5) MONTALE: Mango Manga Eau de Parfum Spray

MONTALE presents an exquisite Eau de Parfum, ideal for those in search of a unique scent that radiates sophistication and individuality.

This irresistible fragrance includes notes of mango, oranges, jasmine, orange blossoms, vetiverias, moss, cedar, and agar tree, resulting in a harmonious scent. This mango-smelling EDP is the perfect pick for those who value the craftsmanship of fine fragrance.

Price: $114 (Walmart)

6) Hermès: Un Jardin Sur Le Nil Eau De Toilette Spray

Hermès offers an exquisite Eau de Toilette that embodies an uplifting fragrance, making it ideal for those seeking a revitalizing scent experience. It combines fruity and floral notes to create an uplifting aroma.

With notes of mango, grapefruit, and lotus, this fragrance captures the essence of nature's vitality, creating a blend that invigorates the senses.

Price: $155 (Official website)

7) Michael Kors: Exotic Blossom EDP

Michael Kors Eau de Parfum is the perfect fragrance for those seeking tropical getaway vibes. A scent-seeker can embrace the spirit of adventure and luxury with this EDP's refreshing fruity-floral notes to elevate their senses to new heights.

With notes of mango, guava, and peony, this scent captures the essence of a sun-soaked paradise.

Price: $108 (Official website)

8) Vilhelm Parfumerie: Mango Skin

Vilhelm Parfumerie presents Mango Skin, a delightful cologne spray tailored for casual and carefree days.

This fragrance is infused with the essence of ripe mango, unveiling its intricate flavors—a blend of wild orris, black lotus, and jasmine, leaving a lingering trail of patchouli, vanilla, and a subtle touch of pink sugar.

Price: $250 (Official website)

9) Vera Wang: Hippie Princess Eau de Parfum

Vera Wang's Eau de Parfum is a delightful fragrance designed to add a touch of bohemian-inspired allure to special events. Its fruity-floral blend creates an air of refinement with every spritz.

With delightful hints of mango, pear blossom, and white ginger, this fragrance encapsulates the spirit of free-spirited grace.

Price: $60 (Amazon)

These top nine mango-scented perfumes, enamored with the sweet essence of mango, are perfect for every preference and occasion.

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase these luscious mango perfumes from their official websites or e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, and Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Are mango-scented perfumes suitable for all seasons?

Yes, mango-scented perfumes can be enjoyed year-round, offering a touch of tropical cheer in any season.

2. Can men wear mango-scented perfumes?

Absolutely! The fruity and refreshing notes in mango-scented perfumes are versatile and can be appreciated by anyone, regardless of gender.

3. Do mango-scented perfumes last long on the skin?

The longevity of mango-scented perfumes varies depending on the concentration and formulation, but many offer lasting fragrance throughout the day.