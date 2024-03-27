Air drying vs Blow drying: Which one to choose? 

While hair washing is a big consideration, especially for those who go out regularly, an even bigger point of debate is air drying vs blow drying when it comes to washed hair.

The procedure one chooses to dry their hair determines the texture, health, as well as natural style of the hair. Once created to make the process of hair drying quicker, blow dryers have now become accessories for making tresses look voluminous.

To come to a decision when choosing between air drying vs blow drying, beauty enthusiasts need to know which procedure suits a certain hair type better, the pros and cons, as well as the safer option.

What is the air-drying technique for hair?

As the name suggests, air drying involves letting the hair dry by itself without the intervention of a heating tool or other devices to assist the process. Ideal for people who have high porosity hair and for people living in warm climate areas, this technique causes less damage and results in enhanced hair health.

Pros and cons of air drying:

Air drying can be done by either leaving the hair as is after a headbath or wrapping the tresses in a towel for some time to soak the excess water. The benefits of this technique are as follows:

Air drying is ideal for color-treated hair as it maintains the shade vibrancy, leading to fewer salon visits for touch-ups.

It is a less damaging option and allows the hair to take a break from mechanical and heat-involving drying tools.

Encourages the natural volume and shape of curly and wavy hair and reduces frizz as well.

Some of the cons of air drying the hair are as follows:

Since air drying doesn't involve the use of external tools, the process can take a long time.

Air drying is not appropriate for people who have a sensitive scalp or suffer from dandruff as the process can cause fungal growth.

Air drying doesn't impart volume to the hair and can make the tresses look flat.

What is blow drying for hair?

Blow drying involves the use of a hair dryer to offer a quick and easy-to-style hair drying option. Blow drying also offers the benefit of styling the tresses while drying them and must be done by using a heat protectant on the hair before the dryer.

Pros and cons of blow drying:

Apart from the dual benefit of styling and drying the hair simultaneously, blow drying offers the following advantages:

Blow drying enables one to take full control of how they want to style their hair while drying them.

It is a time-saving method of drying the tresses and it adds instant volume to the hair.

The blow-drying method uplifts the hair from the roots, giving it a healthier appearance.

Some of the disadvantages of blow-drying the hair include:

Regularly blow drying the hair is linked to excessively dry scalp and root and weak hair follicles.

Blow drying regularly can cause the hair to lose its strength and shine.

Using a blow dryer can cause split ends and hair breakage.

Air drying vs blow drying: Points of distinction

To choose between air drying vs blow drying, it is important to know that the basic difference between the two is the presence of a heat-imparting tool in blow drying and no tools in air drying.

Air drying cannot be undertaken by people who suffer from dandruff as it entails the risk of fungal growth, while blow drying is not ideal for those with weak, damaged hair.

When it comes to air drying vs blow drying, the former results in maintaining the natural shape and texture of the hair and the latter delivers the dual advantage of styling the tresses as one dries them.

Air drying vs blow drying: Key takeaways

Both methods of drying the tresses cause hair damage in one way or another. Air drying is ideal for people who wish to flaunt the natural shape of their tresses and avoid heat damage, blow drying suits those who are always in a hurry and need a tool to dry their hair while styling with a volumized appearance.