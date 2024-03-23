K18 launches AirWash Dry Shampoo: Cost and benefits

One of the most sought-after haircare brands, K18 has recently launched its AirWash Dry Shampoo, with the brand’s newly patented odorBIND smart release biotechnology. K18 claims that its products offer healthier hair with every application, which is one of the reasons why the haircare brand has a massive customer base.

While the haircare brand released its first conditioner in 2023, the launch of the AirWash Dry Shampoo has generated a lot of buzz amongst beauty enthusiasts. Dry shampoos are the ideal haircare products to absorb dirt, grease, and oil from the scalp without having to undergo the hassle of a headbath.

K18's AirWash Dry Shampoo tackles excess oil and offers volume to the hair. It has an innovative molecular formula that eliminates odor as well.

The dry shampoo claims to keep dirt and odor at bay for 3 days, 6 hours, and 20 minutes and releases worldwide on March 26, 2024. The cost of the newly launched K18 dry shampoo is $48.

K18 AirWash Dry Shampoo is a non-aerosol reinenvtion of the dry shampoo

All of K18’s treatments offer breakthrough hair restoration and hair repair solutions that are designed to reverse damage caused by heat styling, environmental stressors, and chemical treatments. The haircare brand’s restoration treatment uses a bioactive peptide called the K18 Bioactive that renews and restores hair damage.

The newly launched AirWash Dry Shampoo features the K18 and odorBIND biotechnology with a non-aerosol formula that offers high-performance results. The results include clean hair without a starchy buildup, heavy fragrance, and no white cast.

The odorBIND technology in the AirWash Dry Shampoo changes the way bad odors are addressed in personal hygiene products. It can suspend, recognize, and clinically eliminate odors alongside leveraging a smart-release technology that keeps the dry shampoo working for up to 3 days in a single application.

Additionally, the newly launched dry shampoo is infused with translucent mineral microbeads that absorb oil without leaving excess buildup behind or without making the hair feel gritty. It also consists of biotech-derived Mediterranean microalgae that promote scalp health and make hair manageable.

Commenting on the launch of the AirWash Dry Shampoo, co-founder and CEO of K18, Suveen Sahib stated that the haircare brand was all about bringing a biotech revolution to the beauty arena by creating products that elevate daily beauty regimes:

“Now, we're thrilled to introduce AirWash™, our latest innovation set to transform the traditional dry shampoo scene with our cutting-edge odorBIND™ biotechnology. It's a game-changer for both our loyal followers and newcomers alike, promising a fresh take on hair care."

Since the newly launched AirWash Dry Shampoo draws inspiration from the human olfactory system, the product recognizes and binds to odor molecules to eliminate strong fragrances.

A reinvention of aerosol-infused dry shampoos, K18's dry shampoo campaign features beauty influencer Alix Earle. Retailing for $48, the dry shampoo is expected to be launched worldwide on the haircare brand's website and on Sephora, starting March 26, 2024.

Apart from having an unconventional formulation, the dry shampoo also maintains K18’s commitment to sustainability, which features a liquid formula that can easily be spritzed onto the hair instead of a powder-based texture.