Astringent vs. Toner: Differences, uses, and compatible skin types explored

The debate of astringent vs. toner is never-ending and can get rather confusing with so much information coming in from all sides. The pros and cons of both that we read about often seem contradictory. Then again, we have to keep in mind our skin type, age, and a whole lot of other things.

Toners and astringents are not interchangeable as many people like to think. There are some key differences in the debate of astringent vs. toner regarding who should use them. We hope our feature will make it simpler for you to decide which of the two would be better for who should use them.

Astringent vs. Toner - The basic difference

Both are water-based skin care products and should be applied after a cleanser to remove any residual makeup. The main difference while discussing astringent vs. toner is that an astringent is made with alcohol to remove excess oil, grime, and grease from the skin. So, it may not be the best choice for sensitive skin.

Toners don’t usually contain alcohol so they are more soothing and hydrating so suitable for sensitive and dry skin. Astringents are generally more potent than toners and can be very drying especially if you already have dry skin.

Uses of astringent and toner

To those just starting skin care, the argument of astringent vs. toner might appear to be a waste of time. But they both can be used to keep your skin looking its best.

Both cleanse your skin to remove residual makeup.

They calm inflammation as they contain common ingredients such as witch hazel.

Astringent is great for removing excess oil from the skin because of its alcohol content.

Astringent reduces the size of pores as it stops the secretion of sebum so your skin looks tauter.

Astringent can help fight acne as it contains alcohol which removes excess oil and helps control zits.

Toner isn’t as strong as astringent and is made with more moisturizing and hydrating, plant-based ingredients.

Which one is right for you

Go for a toner if you,

have sensitive or dry skin.

want to moisturize and hydrate your skin.

have combination or normal skin.

Go for an astringent if you have,

you have oily skin.

you tend to have breakouts and acne.

you want tighter skin with a matte look.

Astringent vs. Toner - Things to consider

Avoid using harsh toners or astringents if you have,

extremely sensitive skin

sunburn

Eczema

rosacea

open sores or wounds

In the argument of astringent vs. toner, you need to remember that both are great skin care products for thoroughly cleansing your skin. But many people think these products are interchangeable.

Astringents contain alcohol and are specifically used for removing extra oil from the skin. Toners rarely contain alcohol and hydrate the skin which makes them ideal for sensitive skin.

But the fact is that neither of these products is necessary for everyone so it’s best to consult a dermatologist for personalized advice for your skin.