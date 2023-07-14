Bellami hair care collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A global leader in the hair extensions category, Bellami Hair has launched a hair extension care collection to extend the life of hair extensions by up to one year. Formulated by experts, this hair care collection consists of clinically-proven formulas suitable for natural hair, textured hair, and 100% human hair wigs and extensions.

Bellami is one of the most recognized hair extension brands, known for using 100% human remy hair in their extensions. The brand is has been leading the hair extension industry for ten years. The popular hair accessory of choice are hair extensions, yet no products are available in the market to help maintain them. For those who love hair extensions, Bellami strives to address the gap that has been there in the market for items that helps in maintaining hair extensions.

Bellami’s launch of the hair care collection is a step towards expanding its domain as the first professional-grade hair extension care line. The products cater to maintaining hair extensions and repairing natural hair simultaneously.

Bellami Hair Care Collection offers ultimate care and nourishment for natural hair and extensions.

Calling it the secret salon-worthy hair formulation, the brand stated on Instagram:

"In our new hair care formulas, we harness the power of natural ingredients to actually improve hair, not just provide a temporary fix."

Bellami professional hair care has launched twenty-two products, with ten exclusively available in-salon and eight at-home products on their official website. These products are set to be available with retailers during the fall season.

This newly launched collection comprises moisturizing and clarifying shampoos, conditioners, total defense spray, bond fusion system, and hair treatment masks.

Using professional-grade products is essential when maintaining hair extensions. The hair extension care range by Bellami is infused with H-2 and Vita seal complexes in a sulphate-free, paraben-free formulation that claims to reduce breakage by 63%, and strengthens the hair.

Some of the products of the extensive hair care range include:

Moisture Restore Shampoo: This restorative sulphate-free shampoo consists of Vita-Seal complex, avocado oil, and ChromoHance polymer to prevent breakage It also nourishes the hair and enhances colour.

The shampoo retails for $38 on the Bellami Hair official website.

Moisture Restore Conditioner: Consisting of a nourishing oil blend of sunflower seed oil, amla oil, and olive oil, this restorative conditioner protects hair colour from fading for up to ten washes.

The brand's official website describes the conditioner stating:

"Our restorative conditioner features Vita-Seal™ Complex and ChromoHance™ polymer to nourish the hair while enhancing color and adding weightless hydration. "

The moisture restoring conditioner is priced at $38 on Bellami Hair's official website.

Bond Preserve(Bond fusion system step 3): The bond preserve is a three-step at-home treatment infused with H-2 complex that enhances the hair structure during and after thermal styling and chemical colour services.

Mentioning the power of the H-2 complex as a key ingredient, the brand's official website states:

"A revolutionary blend of compounds with hydrophilic and hydrophobic components. By embracing these two properties, we’re able to target different areas of damage to achieve maximum resilience."

The three-step bond fusion system is available for $45 on the official website of the global hair extension brand.

Total Defense Spray: The total defense spray is infused with Vita-seal complex and rapeseed oil to combat heat damage and humidity, while the ChromoHance polymer enhances colour vibrancy.

Retailing for $40, the total defense spray seals split ends and makes the hair more manageable.

Each product in Bellami's hair care range is formulated to nourish and restore hair strength and maintain extensions. Bellami's hair extension care line is exclusively available on the official website of Bellami Hair.