Benefit Cosmetics launches Brow Wax and Brow Detailer: Price and more details explored

Benefit Cosmetics has recently launched its Brow Wax and Brow Detailer, which are an addition to the brand's brow range comprising products from brow powder to brow serum. The newly launched brow products have already garnered positive traction and multiple review videos on social media platforms amongst beauty enthusiasts.

The Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax offers precise sculpting to the brows and holds them in place while the Benefit Cosmetics Brow Detailer creates hair-like microfine lines. The combination of these products will help beauty enthusiasts create the perfect, slick-looking brows that elevate all beauty looks.

Defining the eyebrows has become a prominent part of most individual's makeup regime. Well-defined eyebrows help draw attention to the eyes and frame the face by creating a well-shaped arch and filling in sparse-looking brows.

The Brow Wax retails for $27 and the Brow Detailer retails for $25. Both products are available on the Benefit Cosmetics website.

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax and Brow Detailer add dimension and definition to the brows

Deemed the #1 brow brand worldwide, Benefit Cosmetics has established a prominent place for its products in the beauty arsenal of many be it their Benetint or their POREfessional range.

Founded by the Ford twins, the cosmetic brand currently has locations in 59 countries spanning five continents. The brand's newly launched products in their brow range include:

Brow Wax:

The Brow Wax holds the brows in place and offers precise sculpting with instant, rich color payoff. The product comes with a dual-sided brush offering targeted and mess-free application, enabling beauty enthusiasts to brush through the brows using upward strokes from the flat end of the applicator and sculpt them using the domed end.

It is a lightweight wax formula that delivers bold pigment in 12 light to dark shades simultaneously positioning and shaping the eyebrows. The cosmetics brand states that their brow wax is the ideal combo for control and color. Additionally, the brow wax offers 12-hour wear, a crunch-free, sweatproof, and smudge-proof formula which is flake-free as well.

The hero ingredients of the newly launched Brow Wax include Jojoba seed oil, Argan Oil, and Shea butter which are rich in fatty acids and condition brow hair along with Carnauba Wax which holds the brows in place for a long time.

Brow Detailer:

Acing arched brows for a complete makeup look involves using a brow detailer that creates microfine lines similar looking to natural brow hair. Benefit Cosmetics’ Precisely, My Brow Detailer adds precise dimension, depth, and detail to the brows owing to the feature of being the tiniest brow pencil tip.

Easy to use, all one has to do is twist up the brow detailer until the tip is on level with the clear protective tubing. Exposing the tip extensively can cause it to break, hence the mentioned level will do. Proceed to apply gentle and light strokes in the direction of natural hair growth and blend with the spoolie.

The brow detailer features a 0.8mm tip which enables beauty enthusiasts to draw clean and crisp brow lines for a polished brow look. The brow detailer features a firm and precise tip with a smooth and creamy texture that glides onto the brows easily, offering controlled application for natural-looking brows. Additionally, the newly launched brow product offers 12 hours of wear and is smudge proof and water proof.

The product is made with protective retraction technology which keeps the dedication 0.8mm tip safe from breaking and is available in six varied shades.

Read More: Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024: Everything we know so far

Benefit Cosmetics' newly launched Precisely, My Brow Wax and Precisely, My Brow Detailer are available on the brand's official website as well as on retail platforms like Macy's and Ulta Beauty.