Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024: Everything we know so far

Popular retail platform Walmart recently chose to reward its customers with the Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024, which offers access to exclusive and new beauty products. The retail platform has over 4700 stores across the U.S. and 140 million customers sitewide.

The Beauty Box is a subscription-based model wherein subscribers avail of four boxes four times per year packed with an assortment of beauty products that are a surprise for the subscribers.

Walmart launched its subscription-based Beauty Box in 2014 to offer exclusive access to the best beauty and healthy products to its wide consumer base.

Since the inception of the Beauty Box, the retail platform has delivered two million samples to its subscribers from brands like Cetaphil, CoverGirl, Dove, Nivea, Sally Hansen, and many more. The Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024 retails for $6.98 and is available on a subscription basis through the Walmart portal.

What does the Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024 include?

The Walmart Beauty Box subscription program is fulfilled and managed by Brandshare, which is one of the prominent providers of E-commerce product sampling.

Beauty influencer Subscription Sisters recently posted a YouTube video unboxing the Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024, wherein she mentions that there are several variations to the beauty box and that he got variation 11 which consists of products like:

Dove Advanced Care Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant ($7.86):

Having a mini version of Dove’s dry spray antiperspirant deodorant is an amazing deal for beauty enthusiasts since the product offers 48 hours of antiperspirant protection and is a kind-to-skin formula comprising ¼ moisturizers infused with natural oil.

Moreover, with the advent of spring and summer, people will tend to sweat more which is why Walmart’s decision to include the antiperspirant deodorant in the Spring 2024 beauty box is appreciated.

Fortify Rejuvenating + Moisturizing Under Eye Pads ($5):

This is a ZEOLITE-based anti-aging formula that moisturizes, protects, and firms the under-eye skin while reducing the growth of illness-inducing microorganisms.

Infused with Aloe Vera and fermented Bitter Melon Complex, these under-eye pads moisturize the under-eye area and support the growth of good bacteria. It is a clean beauty product that is 100% vegan, sustainable, and cruelty-free.

DERMA E Vitamin C Serum ($20.40):

Derma E’s Concentrated Vitamin C serum targets uneven, dull, and aging skin. It is a clinically and dermatologist-recommended formula infused with a stabilized form of Vitamin C which allows the serum to work more effectively as compared to a non-stabilized form of Vitamin C.

Additionally, it comprises Hyaluronic Acid along with skin-balancing probiotics, botanicals, and antioxidants that build the skin’s natural defenses and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow ($9.98):

COVERGIRL’s Clean Fresh Clean Color Eyeshadow features a one-swipe, highly pigmented shade range with a true color payoff. The Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024 consists of its Spiced Copper shade range with matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes. The palette features a vegan and clean formula that is paraben, fragrance, mineral oil, and talc-free.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Cream sample card ($14.50):

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Cream is one of Neutrogena’s best-sellers. It is infused with hyaluronic acid comprising vital water content within the skin’s surface and is ideal for dry, acne-prone, as well as sensitive skin.

The water cream consists of essential lipids, amino acids, and electrolytes and is free of dyes, parabens, phthalates, and fragrances.

Read More: Laneige launches Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask: Price, formulation, and other details explored

While the Walmart Beauty Box Spring 2024 is a raved and sought-after product, beauty influencer Sydney from Subscription Sisters complimented the beauty box and also added that there should've been another fifth product in place of the sample card.

The beauty box's Spring 2024 version retails at $6.98 and can be subscribed to through the Walmart portal.