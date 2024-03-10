Laneige launches Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask: Price, formulation, and other details explored 

Popular beauty brand Laneige has recently launched its latest offering, Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask, expanding upon the success of its renowned Water Sleeping Mask. The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask has gained significant traction on TikTok, with videos showcasing its effectiveness amassing up to 92 million views.

The newly launched Mask is designed to visibly plump and hydrate the skin while giving it a firming effect. Suitable for all skin types, this hypoallergenic formula has been tested by dermatologists.

Infused with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, collagen, and peony extracts, it delivers nourishment and rejuvenation to the skin. Retailing for $36, the Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask is available on the beauty brand's official website and retail platforms like Beauty Bay.

Laneige Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask reduces signs of aging and improves radiance

Laneige is a South Korean beauty brand that offers a wide range of cosmetics and skincare products that have found a prominent place in the beauty arsenal of many. The brand’s newly launched Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask delivers overnight as well as long-term benefits, resulting in bouncy and smoother-looking skin.

The key ingredients that make the Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask an effective formulation include:

Peony and Collagen Complex: This combination of ingredients revitalizes and visibly firms the skin. Peony is known to combat UV damage and minimize the effect of free radicals on the skin.

Hydro-Melt Glow Capsules: Laneige’s hydro-melt glow capsules mimic the skin’s lipids and protect the moisture barrier of the skin, offering overnight nourishment. It also reduces the visible appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, revealing radiant-looking skin.

Hyaluronic Acid and Green Tea Probiotic Iysate: This combination of ingredients imparts hydration and glow to the skin and offers support to its moisture barrier. Rich in Vitamin E, green tea probiotic brightens and moisturizes the skin.

The brand's Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask delivers short-term benefits like improving skin texture, moisture levels, and glow after one night of application. This is based on an eight-week clinical study carried out on 30 women aged 19-49.

As for the long-term benefits, the newly launched sleeping mask offers benefits like making the skin more radiant, soft, bouncy, and plump-looking with hydration, as reported by a four-week study on thirty women.

The ideal way to use the Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask is to apply the sleeping mask after using face cream. Once the sleeping mask is absorbed into the skin, leave it overnight and rinse it off in the morning. Laneige suggests that the newly launched sleeping mask must be used at least twice a week and every day for the best results.

Products that pair well with Laneige's Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask:

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer ($40): This is a clinically proven barrier-boosting moisturizer that offers long-lasting and deep hydration for up to 100 hours.

Water Sleeping Mask ($32): One of Laneige's best-sellers, the Water Sleeping Mask is a hydrating gel formulation with hyaluronic acid and squalene that deeply hydrates the skin overnight.

Lip Sleeping Mask ($24): This is a leave-on lip mask that delivers antioxidants and intense moisture to the lips with ingredients like shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and Berry Fruit Complex.

Calling its blend of ingredients "dreamy," the beauty brand's newly launched Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask enables beauty enthusiasts to wake up with glowing, plump-looking skin.