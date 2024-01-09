Fans rejoice as Sydney Sweeney announced as the brand ambassador for Laneige: “Our angelic global ambassador"

Beauty brand Laneige recently roped in two-time Emmy Award nominee Sydney Sweeney as its first global ambassador. The announcement proved to be exciting for beauty enthusiasts, fans of the Euphoria actress, and for the brand.

As per the deal between the actress and Laneige US, Sweeney will be the K-beauty brand’s ambassador for 18 months, during which she will star in multiple product campaigns.

Fans of the Anyone But You actress were overjoyed to witness their favourite actress representing a world-famous K-beauty brand as its global ambassador and took to social media platforms to express their excitement.

Sweeney's fans share their excitement as she becomes Laneige's global ambassador (Image via Instagram/ @laneige_us)

The partnership is set to cover around 40 countries around the world, according to a press release featured on PR Newswire.

"Ever so charming": Fans elated as Sydney Sweeney becomes Laneige's global ambassador

Sydney Sweeney’s partnership with the K-beauty brand showcases her representing two of Laniege’s best-selling products; the Water Sleeping Mask ($32) and the Lip Sleeping Mask ($24). Moreover, the beauty brand put out an interactive video of Sweeney on Instagram wherein the actress says “Hi” in varied languages like Spanish, Korean, and French.

Sydney Sweeney commented on being announced as Laneige’s global ambassador stating that it was an organic process with trial and error, of finding the best skincare routine with Laneige products.

The success of the Laneige brand campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney is the result of the love fans have for her which they showcased via Instagram comments and tweets through appreciative praises.

Brand General Manager for Laneige US, Julien Bouzitat stated that the brand's followers on TikTok and Instagram went up by 227% and a 53%, respectively, after Sydney Sweeney was first announced as the global ambassador in 2022.

Additionally, a video of her on the K-beauty brand’s production set fetched 72 million views on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, indicating the popularity and reach of the actress will be beneficial for the beauty brand.

Bouzitat also spoke about being honoured with the title of the #1 Lip Treatment Brand in the US, and sweepeing awards such as Amazon's Customer Obsession Award to Allure's Best of Beauty Awards.

"It's been an incredibly rewarding trajectory for both parties and we are looking forward to reaching an even broader audience worldwide with Sydney as our new global brand ambassador.”

The Euphoria actress stated that she is looking forward to continued collaboration with the brand. She also hinted at phenomenal innovations lined up for beauty enthusiasts in the overnight masks and sleep care category.