5 Best Neymar Jr hairstyles of all time

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, popularly known as Neymar Jr, is a renowned Brazilian professional footballer. He is known for his exceptional skills as a forward for the French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He began his career at Santos FC and moved to Barcelona and then to Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition to being famous for his skills as a footballer, he is also popular for his ever-changing hairstyles. It reflects his unique personality and fashion sense, and fans become obsessed every time he changes his hairstyle. Let's explore more about Neymar Jr's most unique hairstyles of all time.

5 unique hairstyles of Neymar Jr of all time

Neymar's hairstyles have become a significant fashion statement for his fans and fashion enthusiasts. Here are some of the top hairstyles of Neymar Jr.

1) Natural curls

Neymar Jr has naturally curly hair, and he has been embracing his natural hairstyle a lot since 2023. While he often sports straight hair, it can be observed that for the past few years, he has opted for naturally black curly hair for many days.

Curly hair is a unique and eye-catching style that many are now embracing. It is versatile and can be styled in various ways, from short to long. Naturally, curly hair is already a style of its own, so it requires minimal effort to style.

2) Taper fade comb over with highlighted curls

The taper fade comb over with highlighted curls is Neymar Jr's current hairstyle. He has been sporting this look since the beginning of 2024. This look combines the classic comb-over with trendy styles like taper fades and highlights.

This haircut features a gradual transition from longer hair on top to shorter sides and back, creating a clean and sharp look. This hairstyle would look good in both curly and straight hair. However, the footballer opted for his natural curls.

3) Mohawk with highlights

Mohawk was one of the most popular hairstyles of Neymar Jr in 2011 and again at the start of 2020. Neymar has sported this hairstyle in straight and curly hair. It is a bold and eye-catching look with lots of dimensions.

The style involves shaving the sides of the head and leaving a strip of longer hair on top, which is then styled into a spiky or mohawk-like shape. This edgy and fashionable hairstyle adds a touch of personality to any look.

4) Dreadlocks

Dreadlocks is one of Neymar Jr's most talked about hairstyle. He first sported it in 2018, and he tried it with blonde hair. Again in 2021, he revealed his dreadlocks with black hair. It is one of his most popular fashion statements among fans.

Dreadlocks are a timeless and versatile men's hairstyle that holds cultural significance. This style varies from classic dreadlocks to twists, low ponytails, braided dreadlocks, curly dreadlocks, long dreadlocks, and more. Neymar opted for braided high ponytails.

5) Short blonde cut

At the start of 2024, Neymar Jr opted for a completely short blonde cut with his natural curly hair, and it looks chic and trendy. A short, curly blonde cut has many options like tapered curls, side-parted curls, and many more. However, Neymar sported it without any extravaganza, he kept it simple and elegant.

This hairstyle offers a versatile and sophisticated appearance, highlighting the natural texture and volume of curly hair. It is also a low-maintenance and effortless hairstyle.

The hairstyles listed are some of the best Neymar Jr hairstyles. All his hairstyles are versatile, classy, and suitable for all hair types. Previously, it was observed that Neymar often straightened his hair. Now, in the era of adopting natural beauty, he is also embracing his natural curly hair. Whether it's curly hair or straight hair, these Neymar hairstyles are worth a try.