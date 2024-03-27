Larsa Pippen makes bold fashion statement at Xerjoff Perfume launch event

NBA legend Scottie Pippen's former wife Larsa Pippen was present at the recent event hosted by Xerjoff Perfume in New York and was hard not to notice as she wore a body-highlighting outfit.

The Real Housewives of Miami star played host to the event, wearing a short dress by Jessica Bara, as reported by Meaww.com, which featured a plunging neckline with cutouts over her body and sides. It also had beautiful beadings in the shape of petals. To complete her look, the 49-year-old reality TV star wore beige-colored heels and shiny bracelets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Xerjoff Perfume event was one of the first events Larsa Pippen attended after her recent break-up with boyfriend Marcus Jordan, leaving many on social media to speculate that the outfit she chose was a statement of her love life.

The couple first met in 2019 in Los Angeles and their relationship grew further in 2022. They were constantly spotted together at many events. They reportedly got engaged last year until talk of their break-up swirled recently.

Marcus is 16 years younger than Pippen and is one of the three children of NBA great Michael Jordan with former wife Juanita Vanoy.

Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan's teammate in Chicago, for 24 years until their divorce in 2021. They have three children: sons Scotty Jr. (currently an NBA player with the LA Lakers) and Preston, and daughter Sophia.

Apart from being a reality TV star, she is also a businesswoman.

Larsa Pippen speaks about break-up with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen was in a relationship with Marcus Jordan for at least two years and had great times together. They, however, found themselves moving in different directions of late, leading them to call it quits.

She opened up about it in an interview with Us Weekly on the sidelines of the Xerjoff Perfume event she helped host in New York.

Pippen said:

"I'm in a place where I'm growing and I feel like we're just moving on different paths. He's a great guy, but we're just on a different path."

While they have separated, Larsa Pippen hopes to continue to have a good relationship with Marcus, with whom she shared a podcast (Separation Anxiety).

Prior to breaking up, Pippen said the relationship was already challenging and that they were trying to work things together. She highlighted that they were at a point where after spending a lot of time together, they needed to figure out the next phase of their relationship.

She said:

"It was like it's been a lot of time together and like this was the point of like either we're gonna be together and like get engaged or start looking at the next phase or break up."

Unfortunately, the next phase turned out to be a break-up.