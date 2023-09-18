Did Michael Jordan's son Marcus and Larsa Pippen break up? Viral rumor debunked

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, have been dating since last year. However, a recent report says that the couple broke up. But how true is this report? Let's take a look and try to debunk the latest rumor about Marcus and Larsa.

According to @TheNBACentel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Marcus and Larsa have officially broken up after five years of dating. It should be noted that the account is a parody account of @TheDunkCentral which is a more reputable source of NBA news on the platform.

In addition to being a parody account, Marcus and Larsa only started dating late last year around September when they were seen together in Miami and New York. They became official to the public on Valentine's Day when they declared their love for each other.

Many fans have been unsupportive of the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen. It's due to the strained friendship of former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. It might also be weird for some people as Larsa was married to Scottie for many years and probably knew Marcus when he was just a kid.

However, Larsa has defended their relationship and even shared with The Shade Room earlier this year that the Jordan and Pippen families were never close.

"I just met him three years ago," Larsa wrote on The Shade Room's post. "I never knew him or his family. I was 21 years old and in college when Scottie played that one year with MJ and we weren't friends with them like everyone thinks."

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are not engaged

There were rumors last month that Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were engaged to be married. However, the couple debunked those rumors in an episode of their Separation Anxiety podcast.

"First topic is: Larcus is looking for a wedding venue," Marcus said. "Obviously, we were at dinner the other night, and paparazzi got us leaving the restaurant and asked us if there were wedding plans in the works, and so, I think I responded in a cheeky way."

Larsa added that they are not engaged and it was very funny to see a lot of people were sending her messages after the rumors spread online.

"I had 100 calls and text messages," Larsa said. "People congratulating us, and I was like, 'I'm so excited. But no, we're not engaged.'"

It should be noted that Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen for 24 years, and they had four children together. Their divorce was finalized and she was even linked to a few celebrities, including NBA player Malik Beasley.

On the other hand, Marcus has never been married. He's the second son of Michael Jordan from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy.

