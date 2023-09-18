Shaquille O'Neal showcases 'Black Steph Curry' prowess with electrifying deep shot at vibrant Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival

Shaquille O'Neal has been busy this offseason performing as DJ Diesel in music festivals around the world. O'Neal recently held Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival in Forth Worth, Texas which was his first major scale festival as a DJ. He also showcased his shooting ability during one of his sets over the weekend.

In a post on Instagram, Shaq shared a video from his music festival. He was performing on stage when he shot a basketball to the crowd. A fan wearing a basketball ring on his back was waiting for the ball and it went swish.

"@djdiesel doesn’t miss 🏆 #shaqsbassallstars," the caption read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was an edited video with the ball having the words Shaq and Diesel before it went through the hoop. However, it should be noted that Shaquille O'Neal usually makes these kinds of shots during his sets and performances.

In the post below, O'Neal also made a shot from way beyond in one of his past performances. He called himself the "black Steph Curry" which is a slight innuendo about the Golden State Warriors superstar being light-skinned. He also called himself the third Splash Brother in the comments section.

"I make em when I need to make em," Shaq wrote in the captions.

In an interview with Forbes, the LA Lakers legend explained why he launched Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival. He already holds Shaq's Fun House event every Super Bowl weekend.

"Since the creation of DIESEL, I have always wanted to create my own mega bass festival, a true event for the culture," O'Neal said. "I was already throwing my annual Super Bowl party, Shaq's Fun House, but I needed something for the headbangers, something that DIESEL could get behind."

Also Read: How many kids does Iman Shumpert have? Looking into former NBA champion's family and more

Shaquille O'Neal on what he loves about being a DJ

Shaquille O'Neal performing as DJ Diesel at the NASCAR Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest NBA players ever. He won four NBA championships, three NBA Finals MVP awards and one NBA MVP trophy. He retired in 2011 and went into broadcasting. He added DJ Diesel to his resume in 2021 when he played his first set at the Electric Daisy Carnival.

In the same interview with Forbes, O'Neal explained why he loves performing as DJ Diesel and compares his life as a basketball player to his life as a disc jockey.

"To me, bass music is a relief," O'Neal said. "It is an outlet that allows Shaquille O'Neal to be someone other than a basketball player. Every time I hear a drop hit or a crowd go nuts, it takes me back to Game 7 championship energy. Nothing has been able to do that for me except bass music. I crave it."

Also Read: What is the latest update in Kevin Porter Jr.-Kysre Gondrezick case? Latest twist emerges as KPJ allegedly didn't break girlfriend's neck