"Looks like she's going for LeBron's son next": Larsa Pippen's first IG snap after breaking up with Marcus Jordan has fans in shambles

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reportedly broke up this week after a year of dating. The couple had long been a staple of entertainment gossip headlines given the awkward and controversial nature of their relationship. While it had continued to appear as though an engagement was in the works, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan called it quits this week.

The news took many by surprise as astute observers noticed that Pippen removed photos of her and Jordan from her Instagram page over the weekend. After a cryptic story post, she then posted her first selfie since the breakup. Earning tons of attention from fans.

Rather than post a long caption referencing the split, Larsa Pippen opted to keep it simple by posting a black heart in the caption. The selfie, which kept things simple after her controversial bikini photo last year caused a stir, generated interest among fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA community, and those who are familiar with "Pippen from Real Housewives of Miami" were quick to react. Some cracked jokes about the recent split, while others took the opportunity to offer words of support. Check out the selfie, as well as some of the best reactions below.

Fans react to @LarsaPippen's first selfie on Instagram post-breakup

Fans react to @LarsaPippen's first selfie on Instagram post-breakup

Fans react to @LarsaPippen's first selfie on Instagram post-breakup

Fans react to @LarsaPippen's first selfie on Instagram post-breakup

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's surprising breakup after engagement was in the works

Since Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan stated dating, the couple's relationship had raised plenty of questions. In addition to the massive age gap between the two, Larsa Pippen, of course, was married to the teammate of Marcus Jordan's father, Michael Jordan.

This led many to speculate as to whether or not the relationship would last given the awkward nature. To add fuel to the fire, Michael Jordan even indicated while leaving a restaurant that he didn't approve of the relationship.

Although the couple spoke about the situation on their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, and Marcus indicated that his dad was supportive of the relationship, many weren't sold. Despite this, it appeared to be full steam ahead with the couple indicating that an engagement was in the works.

At the time, Marcus stated that although he wasn't sure when an engagement would take place, there was some diamond shopping going on. He also indicated that he hoped his father would stand as his best man, despite any potential awkwardness.

With the relationship now seemingly dead in the water, it's clear that an engagement won't be happening unless something changes. While Larsa has been active on social media, Marcus has posted just one, a selfie on his Instagram story along with audio from Kanye West song.

The lyrics read:

"I fell in love with you, we fell in love with you, guys like us just don't fall out of the f*****g sky you know"

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!