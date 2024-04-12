3 Best post-workout beauty habits followed by Olympic athletes

When striving for Olympic excellence, following post-workout beauty habits is a necessity. It's about confidence and self-assurance. Olympic athletes who prioritize appearance and well-being, both on and off the field, include Oksana Masters, Elana Meyers Taylor, and Aja Evans.

For them, having a beauty regimen after working out is not a luxury, but a need. These athletes struggle with sweaty skin and untidy hair after demanding training sessions, and it is critical to establish efficient beautification routines.

By making post-workout beauty habits a priority, they not only improve their physical looks but also their confidence, making them more poised and gracefully equipped to handle any task.

Disclaimer: This list only reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Post-workout beauty habits of Olympic athletes

Olympic athletes follow a strict beauty routine to keep their skin healthy and glowing. Here's a list of post-workout beauty habits followed by Olympic athletes.

1) Elana Meyers Taylor: Showing confidence

Elana Meyers Taylor's skincare routine helps her show confidence (Image via Instagram/ @elanameyerstaylor)

Elana Meyers Taylor, a two-time Olympic medalist, understands the power of confidence in competition. She relies on Burt's Bees Chapstick to combat chapped lips in cold weather, and Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème to keep her hair moisturized and strong, despite the rigors of her sport.

Choosing beauty alongside athletic activities boosts her confidence and performance on the track.

She spoke to Today about the cold weather cure,

"Burt's Bees Chapstick is perfect for helping me make sure my lips don't get chapped/dry in the cold weather," Taylor said.

Maintaining her hair and lips' health is crucial for Taylor, as they're the first things people notice when she steps out of the sled. By prioritizing her appearance, Taylor enhances her self-assurance, translating into better results on the ice.

She adds about her post-workout beauty habits,

"I love Pantene Gold Series Hydrating Butter Crème because it leaves my hair looking and feeling so moisturized. It also keeps my hair strong, which is so important because every time I take my helmet off my head, my hair gets caught in it and gets damaged"

2) Aja Evans: Prioritizing skincare and glamor

Aja Evans: Prioritizing skincare and glamor (Image via X/ @Fxhedgers)

For Aja Evans, a bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympics, skincare and bold lashes are non-negotiable. The Olay Cleansing Infusions Body Wash cleans and moisturizes her face after a workout, and the double wispy lashes from Ardell Lashes make her eyes look better.

Aja Evans mentions in an interview with Today,

“I love taking care of my skin and I need to get all dirt, sweat and impurities out, so I use the Olay Cleansing Infusions Body Wash. It leaves me feeling clean, hydrated and moisturized," Evans said.

Evans understands the importance of feeling good inside and out, especially as an athlete constantly under the spotlight. By investing in skincare and glamorizing her appearance, she exudes confidence and poise both on and off the track.

About her love for bold eyelashes, Evans mentioned,

"I love a bold lash, so false lashes from Ardell Lashes are always my go-to. I love the double wispy lashes because they brighten up my eyes and give drama to my look."

The concealer under her eyes adds a touch of freshness and alertness to her look, keeping her ready to face any challenge.

As for her post-workout beauty habits, she adds,

"I love putting concealer under my eyes to brighten them up. It makes me feel more awake and fresh," she said.

3) Oksana Masters: Simple yet effective beauty

Oksana Masters: Simple yet effective beauty (Image via Instagram/ @oksanamasters)

Oksana Masters, a gem in the categories of rowing, skiing, and cycling, maintains a simple yet efficient post-workout regimen. She uses Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream to balance out her skin tone and offer SPF protection.

When asked about her post-workout beauty habits during her interview with Today, she mentioned,

"I use Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting CC Cream in place of foundation post-workout... I usually like to keep my hair and makeup routines pretty simple after I work out, but always need a little bit of mascara to finish off the look. I just swipe some on and then am good to go for the rest of the day"

She depends on Batiste Dry Shampoo to give her thin hair volume and structure. It helps give her hair texture for when she chooses to wear a French braid. She finishes her look with a hint of mascara, making her appear prepared to face any obstacle.

Masters' approach to post-workout beauty habits is practical yet impactful, reflecting her no-nonsense attitude towards training and competition. By prioritizing quick and efficient beauty routines, she maintains her confidence and focus, ultimately enhancing her performance as an athlete.

Olympic athletes with demanding training regimens, such as Oksana Masters, Elana Meyers Taylor, and Aja Evans, highlight the importance of post-workout beauty habits in preserving composure and confidence. These athletes place a high value on self-care, be it skincare, haircare, or cosmetics application. It helps guarantee that they feel and look their best both on and off the field.

Through the adoption of these fundamental routines, people may overcome barriers with flair and elegance, emulating the grace and confidence of Olympic winners in their own lives.