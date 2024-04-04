Seeds work wonders to encourage hair growth that will last longer than passing fashion trends. These tiny kernels are essential for healthy and robust hair growth due to their high mineral, vitamin, and fatty acid content.

In today's hectic world, when stress and pollution constantly target one's hair, these natural hair cures are a welcome relief. Be it adding these seeds to your daily diet, or using a hair oil with these seeds, these seeds can help in improving the volume of hair.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

7 best seeds to promote hair growth

Sportskeeda has broken down the age-old guide to list these seven best seeds for hair growth:

Fenugreek seeds

Flaxseeds

Sesame Seeds

Sunflower Seeds

Chia Seeds

Fennel Seeds

Pumpkin Seeds

1) Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are essential for fostering hair growth since they contain high levels of nicotinic acid and lecithin. These nutrients are proven to strengthen hair roots and rebuild follicles. Moreover, fenugreek seeds' high potassium content aids in preventing premature greying.

To enjoy the benefits of fenugreek seeds, consider making fenugreek oil at home. Simply mix fenugreek seeds with any preferred hair oil, apply to the scalp, and follow up with regular wash routine for softer, silkier hair.

2) Flaxseeds

Struggling with frizzy hair? Flaxseed gel could be a savior. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, flaxseeds improve scalp blood circulation and reduce inflammation, preventing hair fall.

Their vitamin B, biotin, and other essential nutrients make flaxseeds an excellent choice for fostering hair growth and achieving a glossy mane. Creating flaxseed gel at home is straightforward and offers a natural remedy for maintaining the scalp’s pH levels and hydrating hair.

3) Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are yet another excellent choice for promoting hair development. Rich in vitamins E and B complex, calcium and magnesium, and substantial nourishment, sesame seeds fortify hair roots. Their antibacterial properties also offer a wholesome scalp environment that promotes hair growth. Sesame seeds can greatly improve the health and look of hair whether eaten raw or used topically as oil.

4) Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are not only a delicious snack but also a fantastic option for haircare. These seeds, which are high in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats, fortify hair strands from the inside out. Better texture, stronger hair, and fewer breakage can be achieved with regular use.

5) Chia Seeds

For their high fatty acid content, chia seeds help maintain healthy levels of iron in the body and can help regulate hair loss. These minerals strengthen hair follicles and promote blood circulation in the scalp, which lowers breakage. A chia seed hair mask will make one's hair look healthy and lustrous.

6) Fennel Seeds

A little-known superpower for hair development is fennel seeds. Their high nutrient content promotes healthy scalp function, fights oxidative stress, and aids in hair growth. The natural oils on the scalp are preserved by the antioxidants and antimicrobial qualities of fennel seeds, leaving hair nourished and hydrated.

7) Pumpkin Seeds

A nutrient-dense choice for people looking to promote hair growth is pumpkin seeds. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory qualities of pumpkin seed oil address scalp problems such as dandruff, while the phytosterols in the oil promote hair development by preventing hair loss.

These seeds are a wonderful complement to hair care routine because they include vitamins and minerals that also prevent hair thinning.

Seeds help revitalize and maintain hair health. The path to a more vivid, fuller mane need not involve costly procedures or artificial ingredients. Rather, it calls back to the origins, to the unadulterated simplicity and bounty of the natural world.