15 Expert suggested tips to make your hair grow faster in 2024

Let's make your hair grow faster in 2024 with these expert tips.

There are no lies in the fact that we are all yearning for Rapunzel-worthy locks or simply looking to add a touch of magic to our hair. While getting ready to welcome 2024 and a burst of resolutions you will be planning to set, make sure to include these tips in your routine for healthier, shinier, and longer hair in 2024!

You're in the right place because we've listed the wisdom of hair care experts to present you with this treasure of "15 Expert Tips to Make Your Hair Grow Faster in 2024." Whether you're recovering from a haircut, aspiring to achieve mermaid-worthy lengths, or just keen on nurturing your natural hair, these tips are here to transform your hair journey.

So, let's bid farewell to impatience and usher in 2024 to make it a year of shiny and healthy hair.

Understanding the Journey of Hair Growth

Before we dive into the expert tips, let's unfold the fascinating world of hair growth. Each strand of your hair has a unique story, influenced by genetics, lifestyle, and care routines.

Understanding your hair type, porosity, and the science behind growth is like having a roadmap for your hair journey. Whether you have straight, wavy, curly, or oily hair, these tips are designed to cater to the diverse tapestry of hair textures and structures.

Diversity of Hair Types

Hair comes in all shapes and sizes, just like us. From sleek and straight to bouncy curls, each hair type has its own needs and quirks. Our journey will explore tailored tips for different hair types, ensuring everyone finds a nugget of wisdom for their unique mane.

So, whether you're running your fingers through straight strands or embracing the beauty of natural curls, these expert suggestions are crafted to celebrate the diversity of hair types and help you achieve your growth goals. Get ready to unleash your hair's full potential and stimulate hair growth, no matter its texture or style!

How to make your hair grow faster?

1) Care for your scalp for hair growth

Taking good care of your scalp is a must for your hair to grow faster. The scalp has two layers called dermis and epidermis. The dermis contains hair follicles, blood vessels, nerves, and nutrients. An excellent routine to maintain both these layers is super important.

Using the appropriate hair care products such as oils, serums, and masks with tea tree or peppermint oils does the trick, as these things increase the blood flow and help with more nutrients to the scalp. On hair wash day, put the shampoo on your scalp, let it sit for five minutes, and then rinse and condition your hair.

Pro tip: Use a hair color applicator bottle to spread the shampoo on your scalp evenly and efficiently.

Make it a routine and stick with it for healthy and fast-growing hair!

2) Condition your hair

Your hair's best friend for growing long is a conditioner and a deep conditioner. Skipping conditioner in the shower is a big no-no, according to experts, specifically when you're trying to grow your hair long.

The regular use of coloring or heat styling tools may cause your hair strands to gradually thin at the tips, increasing the risk of breakage and hindering optimal hair growth. In this scenario, conditioner emerges as a superhero for your hair, playing a crucial role in maintaining its health and preventing these issues.

It puts back the good stuff like fat and protein into your hair and locks in moisture. In simple terms, it's like a shield that protects and keeps your hair hydrated. So, don't forget to use conditioner – it's your secret weapon for making your hair grow faster.

3) Avoid damaging treatments like bleach and chemicals

It's important to avoid using hair dyes, colors, bleach, and other chemical treatments as they cause a lot of damage. Your hair has a door that should not be opened as it is like a protective layer and when you use treatments like bleach, that door gets opened and a lot of damage is caused; it hurts!

Using color or chemicals on your hair, especially if it is naturally dark, makes it more likely to break. This means you will need to cut it more often, and it will grow only if you want. It is always better to keep your hair natural and not use any chemical treatments involving solid chemicals.

4) Trim those split ends

This might seem strange - cutting your hair to make it grow faster but trimming your hair every 10-12 weeks helps. If you don't cut the split ends, they can make your hair look shorter because they keep breaking on their own. It's a rule you can't ignore.

Taking care of your hair is important if you want it to look long and nice. Even if you're good with your hair, you still need to get regular haircuts and trims. Some hair products might say they can fix split ends, but that's false. Split ends won't improve by themselves; you have to cut them off, or they'll keep splitting and breaking off. So, getting regular trims is like a secret to having long, beautiful hair!

5) Protective hairstyling

When you leave your hair down, it can get tangled and dry, especially at the ends. That's why protective styling is essential. You can try loose twists, rolls, or French braids that you can do yourself.

Pro tip: Don't just braid your dry hair and be done with it. Before braiding, make sure your wet hair is loaded with leave-in conditioner. Then, blow-dry with a comb attachment until scorched, stretching each section with your fingers as you work.

Yes, blow-drying natural hair with heat might sound scary, especially if you worry about breakage. But the heat helps the leave-in conditioner get into your hair and stretch it. This way, your hair won't shrink and dry out quickly in your protective style.

6) Use caffeine-based treatments

Putting caffeine on your hair is like giving it a special drink. This drink helps the blood in your head move around, and that's good for making your hair strong and healthy. It also fights against a lousy guy called DHT, the hormone responsible for hair loss.

It takes three months for the magic of caffeine to start working wonders, so stay consistent. For longer and thicker hair, you can use shampoos or serums with caffeine and be patient to make your hair grow!

7) Trying tropical hair growth products

If you think your hair isn't growing fast or you're losing some of it, visiting a dermatologist is a good idea. They can find out why and make a plan to help your hair. The plan might include a special liquid called minoxidil, like the magic ingredient in products like Rogaine and Hers.

It's like giving a lot of water to help your hair grow. If you decide to use products with minoxidil, you must use them daily, like brushing your teeth just like with caffeine-based products. Be patient and stick to the plan to see if it helps your hair get better.

8) Hair growth gummies and multivitamins

If you eat a mix of good foods, your body gets what it needs to make your hair strong, like biotin, folic acid, and vitamins D, A, C, and E. Eating healthy is like giving your body a superhero boost!

Taking special gummies or vitamins for hair might not make it grow fast, and you should talk to your doctor before trying them. These gummies and vitamins aren't checked by a particular group called the FDA, so they can put anything in them and say anything about them.

If you're worried you're missing some vitamins, asking your doctor about taking supplements is okay. They'll help you choose the right amount and type of vitamins. And they'll make sure the vitamins will keep all the medicine you might be taking. Always check with your doctor before trying anything new!

Hair growth gummies (Image via Amazon)

9) Microneedling or PRP

There's this treatment called PRP therapy, short for Platelet Rich Plasma, where a doctor takes a bit of your blood, separates the special part called plasma, and then puts it back into your scalp to wake up your hair roots. But if you do not like needles or blood, there's another way!

You can try something called scalp microneedling. It's like a little session where tiny needles gently poke your skin to make it produce something cool called collagen.

It takes about four of these treatments to see if it helps, and each can cost between $600 and $1,200. If you don't like the idea of needles or want to try something at home, you can use a tool called a derma roller. Roll it over your clean scalp once or twice a week, and then put on your favorite serum to make your hair grow and be happy. It's like a bit of massage for your head that might help your hair grow over time!

Derma rollers for scalp (Image via Amazon)

10) Using Rosemary Oil

Massaging your scalp with oils helps increase blood flow to your scalp. Using rosemary oil helps fight inflammation, which is a significant cause of hair loss and stagnant hair growth. It's compared to a special ingredient in products like Rogaine, which work the same. Plus, rosemary oil is gentler for most people's scalps!

It has antioxidants that provide more blood flow, making your hair grow and stimulating. So, every day, you can put a few drops of rosemary oil on your scalp, either by itself or mixed with another cool oil like castor or argan oil. Make sure to give your head a little massage for a few minutes. You can use rosemary-based shampoos as the next step to cleanse your scalp.

Rosemary oil for scalp (Image via Sephora)

11) Clean your scalp and remove all build-up

Keeping your scalp clean is important for being healthy and making your hair grow well. Imagine your scalp is like a garden, and if it's filled with too much oil, dirt, and stuff from your hair products, it can be a problem.

So, once a week or every two weeks (depending on your hair and scalp type), you can do a special "reset" wash. It's like giving your scalp an excellent cleaning using a clarifying shampoo. This helps eliminate all the extra oil and products that can irritate your scalp and stop your hair from growing.

Some people like shampoos with something called sulfates for this, especially if their hair gets oily. But if your hair is dry and rough, use a sulfate-free clarifying shampoo. It's like picking the right tool for the job. Give it a try, and your scalp will thank you!

12) Increase your protein intake

It's not just about protein. Your hair also needs particular vitamins and nutrients to grow well. If you don't eat enough superfoods or are super stressed, your body might not have enough energy for your hair. So, it's like telling your hair to stop growing.

To make your hair happy, you can eat fruits like strawberries and avocados, veggies like spinach and bell peppers, and fatty fish like salmon. Remember about nuts, seeds, eggs, and even red meat and chicken. Dairies, like yogurt and cottage cheese, is excellent too! It's like making a tasty superhero meal for your hair to grow strong and fast. Try it out, and your hair will thank you!

13) Visit a dermatologist and get prescribed medicines

If you're serious about making your hair grow faster or treating hair loss, you can visit a dermatologist. They can give you a particular prescription, like spironolactone, which is usually for blood pressure but can help hair grow, too.

Another cool thing is a custom treatment called HairStim. Your dermatologist can make a unique mix of prescription treatments just for you. It's like a superhero formula with strong minoxidil, topical finasteride, topical spironolactone, and other cool things that fit your needs. But here's the thing—it's not covered by insurance and costs $60 for a month or two. You must use it every day for about 10 to 12 weeks to see if it helps your hair. It's like a special plan made just for you by a superhero hair doctor!

14) Using bond-building treatments

Well, it's not just about the scalp—your ends matter too! If they're damaged and breaking, your hair won't look as long as it is. Here's where bond-building treatments come to the rescue.

If you have a lot of bleaching and styling damage, these treatments, which use special formulas to actively restore broken bonds, will save your hair and make your hair grow. They're like superheroes for your hair bonds which use a mix of peptides to rebuild and repair the broken parts caused by chemicals, heat, and other damage.

How often you use these treatments depends on how damaged your hair is. It's like giving your hair extra love to keep it strong and beautiful!

15) Sleep on silk or satin

Cotton pillowcases can cause friction and hair breakage. Make the switch this New Year and use satin or silk pillowcases to care for your hair and make it grow faster!

Remember, to make your hair grow, you need to be patient and consistent with your care routine. Celebrate the progress along the way! Everyone's hair journey is unique, so experiment with these tips for hair growth to find what works best for you. Here's to a year of thriving, faster-growing locks!