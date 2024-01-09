What is 27 piece hairstyle? Explore the style for long, short, and medium length tresses

The 27 piece hairstyles offer beauty enthusiasts a versatile way to style their hair without changing or cutting their natural hair. It is a hair-weaving system that one can use to curate varied hairstyles, be it short, medium, or long lengths.

Additionally, the hair weaving system doesn’t need to be sewn into the natural hair and allows beauty enthusiasts to achieve their favorite hairstyles without committing to a permanent haircut.

The 27 piece hairstyle is ideal for beauty enthusiasts seeking quick and easy hairstyles, as they are ready-made weaves that one can easily attach to their natural hair. However, it's essential not to confuse it with a wig. The 27 piece hairstyle demands expertise and focus, as one cannot afford to mess it up. Hence, it must be undertaken with the help of salon professionals.

Wispy edges, Blunt bob, and more: 27 piece hairstyles for all hair lengths explored

While most 27 piece hairdos showcase hairstyles for short hair, these hairstyles can also be incorporated for medium and long hair lengths.

27 piece hairdos for short hair:

Pixie Waves: With multiple celebrities flaunting it recently, the pixie hairstyle has become the quintessential choice for beauty enthusiasts who want to try out short hairstyles. The 27 piece pixie hairstyle saves time and effort to undergo and maintain a pixie cut at regular intervals. Additionally, it keeps one from worrying about trimming the sides or extending the length of the sides.

The 27 piece pixie hairstyle allows one to flaunt the pixie hairstyle for weeks without having to go to the salon.

Wispy Edges: Wispy Edges: The wispy edge hairdo makes one look ready for adventure and comes across as a chic hairstyle with wispy, uneven edges. However, wispy edges usually suit people with straight hair, but incorporating the 27 piece hairstyle allows anyone to achieve wispy edges.

The process for the same involves sewing the 27 piece weave to the actual hair or using a cap to stick the hair.

27 piece hairdos for medium-length hair:

Blunt bob with a bun: Styling medium-length hair can be a task sometimes, however, the 27 piece weave allows one to achieve a bob hairstyle complemented with a top knot. Sported by individuals who frequent the 27 piece weave, the blunt bob with a bun is a unique hairstyle that offers volume and imparts style.

27 piece Mohawk (Image via Pinterest)

Mohawk: Ideal for beauty enthusiasts who want to avail of an edgy hairstyle with medium hair length, the mohawk features layers of longer tresses in the center and shaved sides. The hairstyle can be created with the help of a 27 piece weave, adding to the length and volume. Additionally, one must undergo regular hair trims to maintain the layered hairstyle.

27 piece hairdos for long tresses:

Feathered hairstyle: Also known as the foxy hairstyle, a feathered 27 piece hairstyle allows individuals with long tresses to let their hair have a flowy texture with a sophisticated look.

However, the feathered hairstyle usually makes the hair look short, like a feathered pixie cut, and one must consult their hairstylist to navigate the use of a feathered, layered look with their long hair.

27 piece side bangs (Image via Pinterest)

Side Bangs: Perfect for all hair lengths, side bangs enhance the allure of long, flowy tresses. This 27 piece hairstyle entails low maintenance with maximum style and comfort. Beauty enthusiasts have been sporting the 27 piece wave and styling it with side bangs as it is a face-framing hairstyle.

The 27 piece hairstyle is not a DIY project and must always be incorporated with one's tresses with the help of a professional hairstylist. However, the 27 piece weave allows one to experiment with different hairstyles, haircuts, and hair colors as well.