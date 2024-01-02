How to use a derma roller? Benefits for hair and skin explored

Using a derma roller is a simple yet precise process. Also known as a micro-needling roller, this device typically consists of a handle and a roller with tiny needles. The purpose of a derma roller is to create microscopic channels in the skin, which can stimulate collagen production and improve the absorption of skincare products.

To begin the derma rolling process, it's crucial to start with clean and sanitized equipment. Before each use, ensure that both the derma roller and your skin are thoroughly cleaned to reduce the risk of infection. When using the derma roller, it's important to maintain a controlled and even pressure throughout the process.

One needs to begin rolling in one direction, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, and then switch to the other directions to ensure comprehensive coverage. Extra attention must be paid to areas with specific skin concerns, such as fine lines, wrinkles, or acne scars.

While rolling, one must avoid applying excessive pressure, as the goal is to create micro-injuries without causing unnecessary damage to the skin. The tiny needles on the roller create microchannels that prompt the skin's natural healing response, leading to increased collagen and elastin production, ultimately promoting firmer and smoother skin over time.

A step-wise guide to using a derma roller:

1. Choose the right derma roller:

Derma rollers come in various needle sizes. The appropriate size depends on your skin concerns. Smaller needles (0.25mm to 0.5mm) are suitable for general skincare and product absorption, while larger needles (0.5mm to 1.5mm) are used for more specific concerns, like acne scars or wrinkles. Beginners should start with smaller needle sizes.

2. Cleanse your face:

Before using the derma roller, make sure your face is clean and free of makeup, dirt, or other impurities. You can use a gentle cleanser for this purpose.

3. Disinfect the derma roller:

To prevent infection, it's crucial to disinfect the derma roller before each use. You can use rubbing alcohol or a disinfectant specifically designed for derma rollers. Let it air dry.

4. Numbing cream (optional):

If you find the process uncomfortable, you can apply a numbing cream to the area you'll be treating. To use a numbing cream, follow the instructions on the product's packaging.

5. Begin rolling:

Start rolling the device over your skin in one direction, either horizontally, vertically, or diagonally. Apply gentle pressure, and avoid dragging the roller back and forth. Lift the roller after each pass to prevent tearing or scratching the skin.

6. Cover all areas:

Roll over the entire area you want to treat, making sure to cover all sections evenly. Avoid the delicate skin around the eyes.

7. Apply skincare products:

After using the device, your skin is more receptive to skincare products. Apply serums or creams with nourishing ingredients to maximize benefits.

8. Clean and disinfect again:

Clean the device thoroughly after each use. Rinse it with warm water and a mild soap, and then disinfect it again. Allow it to air dry before storing.

9. Frequency:

The frequency of derma rolling depends on the needle length. For shorter needles, you can use the roller more frequently (1-3 times per week). Longer needles may require more time between sessions (2-4 weeks).

10. Sun protection:

After derma rolling, your skin may be more sensitive to sunlight. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF to protect your skin when going outside.

Remember to follow the specific instructions provided with your derma roller, and if you have any concerns or skin conditions, it's advisable to consult with a dermatologist before starting a derma rolling routine.

Derma rolling is also beneficial for the hair

Beyond its renowned effects on the complexion, derma rolling has recently emerged as a promising technique for promoting hair health. This innovative approach involves the use of a derma roller — a device equipped with tiny needles to create micro-injuries on the scalp, stimulating blood circulation, and encouraging the production of growth factors.

This practice holds the potential to address various hair-related concerns, including hair loss, thinning, and overall scalp health.

Some benefits of using a derma roller for the scalp and hair:

Increased blood flow and nutrient delivery:

Derma rolling can stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, promoting the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to hair follicles. This improved blood flow may contribute to healthier hair growth.

Stimulation of hair follicles:

The micro-injuries created by derma rolling may stimulate hair follicles, encouraging them to enter the active growth phase. This could potentially lead to increased hair thickness and density.

Enhanced absorption of topical products:

Microneedling creates tiny channels in the scalp, making it easier for topical treatments, such as hair growth serums or minoxidil, to penetrate the skin and reach the hair follicles. This can enhance the effectiveness of these products.

Collagen production:

Similar to its effects on facial skin, derma rolling on the scalp may stimulate the production of collagen. Collagen is a protein that provides structure to the skin and hair. Improved collagen production may contribute to healthier, more resilient hair.

Reduced DHT effects:

Some studies suggest that microneedling may help reduce the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone associated with hair loss. By stimulating the scalp, derma rolling may potentially counteract the negative impact of DHT on hair follicles.

Treatment for alopecia:

Microneedling has been explored as a treatment option for certain types of alopecia, such as alopecia areata. While research is ongoing, some studies suggest that microneedling may help promote hair regrowth in individuals with alopecia.

Tips for derma rolling for hair:

Use this device with shorter needles (0.5mm or less) for the scalp.

Apply gentle pressure while rolling to avoid causing discomfort or damage.

Consider combining derma rolling with hair growth-promoting products for optimal results.

Be consistent with your routine, but avoid overusing this device to prevent irritation.

It's advisable to consult with a dermatologist or healthcare professional before starting any derma rolling routine, especially if you have underlying scalp conditions or concerns.

While some individuals may experience positive results from derma rolling for hair, it's essential to note that individual responses can vary. Additionally, more research is needed to fully understand the long-term effectiveness and safety of microneedling for hair-related concerns.