Billy Idol Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

British singer-songwriter Billy Idol has announced a 2023 tour, which will kick off on March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will conclude on May 20 in Pasadena at the Cruel World Festival. Apart from Idol, the festival will also feature Iggy Pop, The Human League, Modern English, Gang of Four, Echo and the Bunnymen.

Ticket and VIP Package pre-sales for Billy Idol’s 2023 spring tour dates, excluding March 20 and May 20, will be available from January 25 at 10.00 am PT until January 26 at 10.00 pm PT, using the passcode, Cage23 via the artist’s official website.

The general public on-sale for Billy Idol’s tour except for March 20 and May 20 will be available from January 27 at 10.00 am PT. Also available via the artist’s website are VIP Meet and Greet packages including a photo meet and greet with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, one premium ticket in the first 10 rows OR one GA ticket (if venue is GA), a commemorative VIP Laminate and a special VIP Item.

Billy Idol will commence his 16-date tour from March 30 in Arizona

Idol’s recent work includes a 2021 four-song mini record titled The Roadside. Additionally, he released a collection of Christmas tunes titled Happy Holidays and a short EP titled The Cage.

March 30 -- Scottsdale, Az -- Arizona Bike Week – The Rock Yard

April 1 -- Reno, Nv -- Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

April 4 -- Denver, Co -- The Mission Ballroom

April 18 -- Hollywood, Fl -- Seminole Hard Rock Casino

April 21 -- Clearwater, Fl -- Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 22 -- Orlando, Fl -- House Of Blues

April 25 -- St. Augustine, Fl -- St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 -- Atlanta, Ga -- Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1 -- Moon Township, Pa -- Upmc Events Center

May 3 -- Baltimore, Md -- Rams Head Live

May 5 -- Niagara Falls, On -- Fallsview Casino Resort

May 6 -- Cincinnati, Oh -- Pnc Pavilion

May 9 -- Indianapolis, In -- Clowes Hall

May 11 -- Kansas City, Mo -- Uptown Theater

May 12 -- St. Paul, Mn -- Palace Theatre

May 20 -- Pasadena, Ca -- Cruel World Festival

Billy Idol receives a star on the Walk of Fame

Earlier this month, the Generation X singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 67-year old received the honor by singer Henry Rollins and artist Shepard Fairey. Idol, who has been in the music industry for over 5-decades, said that it was crazy that he was receiving the honor.

“I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this.”

He further spoke about his love for music, noting:

“Initially, we did the music back in the mid-‘70s during punk rock time. There wasn’t much hope or anything. We decided if there’s nothing, there’s no future, we’re going to do what we love and that’s what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn’t for any other reason, really.”

Billy Idol has given out hits throughout his career including White Wedding, Rebel Yell, Eyes Without A Face, Dancing With Myself, and Mony Mony.

