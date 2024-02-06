Bohemian interior decor: 7 best items to ace the designer style

Recent trends in interior design have been focused on a bohemian style that channels a sense of creativity and ‘designer’ individuality, embracing different cultures. Bohemian décor effortlessly offers a space that is cozy and inviting while retaining the eclectic and quirky charm of a world traveler’s space.

A layered aesthetic, where the textures gain a distinct depth, can be amplified by a couple of simple rearrangements: layer textiles on sofas and across surfaces to create a well-balanced boho aesthetic.

Additional elements, such as low-seating furnishings like floor cushions and poufs, further enrich the relaxed ambiance of a boho interior, helping to eliminate any tendency of stiff conventional seating arrangements. Home furnishing stations can even use this trend to create an incentive for customer shopping experiences.

Several of these designs can be easily incorporated to ensure that the space effortlessly accommodates this unique brand of décor. Listed below are seven essential items to effortlessly work towards nailing the bohemian aesthetic.

Dreamy Bohemian bliss: 7 essential elements for a chic and eclectic home

Unlike traditional minimalist art, bohemian interior decor acts like a brush while painting a dreamland.

1) Wallpaper

Bohemian wallpaper creates a space where every wall tells a story through multilayers of intricate design and vibrant color. Whether it’s a Moroccan-inspired mosaic of geometric motifs, Persian floral motifs, or tribal motifs, these wallpapers add to the bohemian vibe with their vivid quality that reminds any space of faraway lands.

Bohemian wallpaper’s need for adventure and being visually stimulating will, in actuality, affect the rest of the space by adding a vibrant focal point to any interior.

2) Plants

Add a touch of bohemian indoor oasis with plants. This interior design embraces the natural world. A mix of greenery can bring a touch of the tropics to an otherwise Bohemian-decorated home. One can add trailing vines, taller leafy palms, or unusual succulents in random pots to add a relaxed Earth feel.

Allowing the plants to dangle from shelves or macramé hangers. The green friends will breathe life into the boho-style home while also creating a serene setting, an essential part of achieving that laissez-faire, freedom-seeking retreat.

3) Natural Wood

Allowing the Mojo of nature into the bohemian home space: by adding raw wood features to warm the home nest with the beauty and character of natural wood. This is impossible to recreate with other materials. To take an early step towards becoming a bohemian interior designer, they can look for furniture formed from used or raw wood.

As an upcycling trend, reclaimed rickety farmhouse tables that nod towards Shaker design have shown their popularity in recent years. This tradition has traveled, as now repurposed pieces crafted from various materials sit alongside old-fashioned raw wood coffee tables.

A distressed wooden shelf, even some ornate carved wooden panels, will effortlessly evoke a much-loved Mojo of earthiness. Natural wood adds depth to the colors because of its knots and grains and, if striking veins and knots are too much for the calm mood, even pale woods can delicately cast gentle shadows.

Whether the canvas is textiles or raw brick, natural wood gets along well with the eclectic mixes that the boho style is famed for. Colors can burn more intensely in the presence of natural wood, just as its timeless, natural energy can calm eclectic excesses.

All hail this material that allowed us to leave our cave: the embrace of raw wood creates an instant Mojo of intimacy, friendliness, comfort, coziness, and calm. It helps to conjure the carefree, rustic living of the spacious Mongolian yurt, with all its fascinating activities and energy. It reinforces this style of celebration of individuality and freedom from convention and the value it places on feeling at one with nature.

4) Books

No readymade boho sanctuary is complete without another quintessential element: books. Brimming with rescued souls and verses, colorful phrasings, and whole lineages worthy of preservation, it’s no wonder that books possess the magical ability to comfort and whet the boho spirit of creativity.

A shelf or two of glorious, moth-eaten novels, travel writing memoirs, and art books – whether carefully curated on wooden shelving or stacked haphazardly on a vintage coffee table – offers a visually exciting and intellectually stimulating focal point in a boho sanctuary.

The worn spines and dog-eared pages also bring with them history, character, and a down-to-earthiness that fits in perfectly with this style of decorating philosophy, which questions how an individual’s stories, longings, and pursuit of knowledge play into the greater picture.

Whether one is an avid philanthropist of verse, a fiend for the philosophical, or a dreamer of far-away lands, let the collection exude the contentedness of a life eagerly unwound.

5) Rattan Furniture

Add a boho mystique with rattan furniture. Rattan is woven and natural, adding a grounding, earthy vibe to the somewhat playful boho chic. Be it a boho rattan chair, stand-out rattan peacock chair, boho rattan bed frame, or more, the addition of rattan furniture adds a feeling of natural, sophisticated elegance to the decor.

Rattan has an airy, light look that brings vibrant textiles and eclectic patterns together in harmony. Add rattan furniture inside and out, creating a balanced feeling of breeziness that links a boho room to the nature that inspired it. A rattan chair can make a tropical statement in design, but it is also a timeless material that has stayed in boho interior design throughout the centuries.

6) Mirrors

Individuals can stimulate the magic in a boho home with mirrors as embellished additions to the decor. Mirrors are the best way to maximize natural light and calibrate the feeling of space, but they can also act otherworldly in their visual effect, creating a new dimension of space.

Dangle imposing, vintage-inspired mirrors with detailed frames and designs, or handmade, mismatched frames, to insert a bit of magic as well as boho vibes. Cluster mirrors of different sizes and shapes into a gallery wall for a museum-quality boho room.

Mirrors are great for bouncing light around in a room, which will bring more life to the bright boho colors and the rich textures. One might want a large mirror that leans against the wall or a frame of small ones on a feature wall but, either way, it will add a whimsical wonder to the bohemian home.

7) String lights

Make the boho den even more magical with the warm, ethereal presence of draped and soft string lights, which will make the space feel like an enchanted retreat. Strung along a wall, across a bed canopy, or around a window, the glowing lights will create both a dreamy romantic atmosphere and a laidback vibe, depending on one's preference.

If one is going for a more eclectic take on bohemia, opt for string lights that have a decorative element, such as lanterns with a Moroccan-inspired shape or colored bulbs. The warm radiance of string lights will elevate the space and make it feel all that more inviting and cozy, but their twinkly brilliance will also add an element of decorative flourish that’s one part artful and one part playful.

Let the free-spirited flair of boho décor take over the space, and let the soft twinkle of string lights help one escape to a world of artistic freedom and ease within the four walls of one's sanctuary.

Done and dusted, we remain with seven key elements to help people create their little boho bubble at home. But what about the look or feel itself?

This bohemian harmony of free creativity and nostalgic charm is achieved through the array of plump textiles, wooden elements, rattan furniture, and organic shapes, but also through the very essence of soft and warm colors, soft, wearable fabrics, the highest quality artifacts, and dreamy string lights.

The nostalgic reflection of mirrors; the intellectual and creative curiosity represented through books; dreamy plants; and the very visual aesthetics of this wallpaper evoke a sense of dreaminess.

A Bohemian space should be filled with an eclectic mix of objects and experiences and its very own mishmash of the aesthetic, the personal, the profound, and maybe even the uncomfortable. Surround oneself the way one would love to be surrounded.