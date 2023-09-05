Chili’s New Nashville Hot Lineup: New items, availability, price, and other details explored

Chili’s Grill & Bar, the restaurant chain in the United States, known for their fried chicken, French fries, dippings and drinks, has made some modifications in their menu for autumn, introducing new items like Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers. Chili's Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers are all-white meat chicken tenders that have been coated in the brand's hot Nashville Hot Sauce.

It is accompanied by the new Nashville Hot Wings, which can be availed as a la carte or as part of the chain's renowned Triple Dipper appetizers package.

The lineup was made available from August 29. However, the restaurant has not yet stated if these products are a permanent addition or a one-time offering.

Chili’s is starting the Football season (Image via X / @thedailymeal)

Everything new on the Chili’s menu this fall

The Nashville Hot Chicken Crisper Combo comes with a side of ranch and white cheddar mac & cheese, according to the official press release which was issued on August 29, via Daily Meal. The new crispers are also available as part of the Triple Dipper appetizer tray.

Each Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers Combo, priced between $12.79 and $15.79, comprises four, five, or six chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce and delivered with the customer's choice of two sides, including Chili's new house-made ranch for dipping and White Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

The item lineup is pretty enticing (Image via Chili’s)

Apart from the Nashville sauce-flavored items, Chili's is also adding the items from its Just Wings ghost kitchen to its in-house menu, as per Daily Meal. For the uninitiated, Just Wings was started in 2020 as an online-only wing of the brand. Now, however, both the boneless and bone-in wing options will be available across restaurants.

Traditional and boneless wings will now be offered in three sizes, with each having anything between eight to sixteen pieces, depending on the price.

The sauces for these wings will include classic flavors like Buffalo and House BBQ. However, new additions to the sauce options include Sweet Chilli Zing, Lemon Pepper, and Nashville Hot. The Daily Meal also reported that the brand is offering a two-for-one deal that can be availed only on Mondays.

Chili’s new drink line up

The drinks lineup is also pretty attractive (Image via Chili’s / Getty Images)

For the football season, the brand is not only offering happy hours whenever a game is aired, but has also come up with a range of brand new beverage options - the Iceberg and the Teremana Tropical Rita.

The former is reportedly a Modelo topped with the brand's frozen margarita, whereas the latter is a cocktail made with Teremana blanco tequila, pineapple juice, and sour mix.

The Blackberry Blitz Rita, Lucky Jameson, and Wildberry Rita and Presidente, are among the other drink specials that the bar and grill brand has introduced.