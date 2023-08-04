Chili's 3 For Me meal deal: How to avail, availability, and other details explored

Chili's, an American chain of restaurants that specializes in casual dining, is now offering an exciting 3 For Me meal deal. The popular combo from the brand includes an unlimited soft drink, an entrée, and an appetizer.

Part of a new social media initiative, the 1,000 free 3 For Me meals will be handed out to those fans on X/Twitter who can best describe why they believe Chili's 3 For Me is superior than any other fast food combo in the market right now.

just kidding it's literally so overpriced , reply and tell us why Chili's 3 for Me is better than fast food combos. Use LeTs JUsT drIvE ThRu SoMeWhErE 🤥just kidding it's literally so overpriced, reply and tell us why Chili's 3 for Me is better than fast food combos. Use #3ForMeRescue and we’ll rescue 1,000 people with 3 for me on us.

Pricing, items included, and more: Details about Chili's 3 For Me meal deal

The restaurant is giving away 1,000 free dinners across the country beginning August 2, 2023, and lasting three days only, i.e. until August 5.

Normally priced around $10.99, the 3 For Me meal includes the customer's choice of several entrée selections, such as a burger and fries, a chicken Crisper combo and cajun shrimp spaghetti. It will also include an unlimited non-alcoholic beverage and an appetiser such as endless chips and salsa.

As mentioned before, to participate in the challenge, fans simply have to head to X aka Twitter and reply to the company's tweet about the offer with why the 3 For Me meal is better than all other fast food combos available right now. After doing so, 1000 lucky winners will be chosen to receive a free 3 For Me meal each. Interested customers must also use the hashtag #3ForMeRescue.

According to The Sun, while announcing the deal, George Felix, Chili's chief marketing officer, stated:

“The appeal of fast food has always been in the price point, but these days a trip through the drive-thru isn’t delivering the same bang for your buck, and guests are noticing. As costs continue to rise for soggy French fries and sad burgers, Chili’s has you covered with the best value in town.”

Details about the company

Chilli’s, which was formed in Texas, is now operated and owned by Brinker International.

The restaurant's original site was a renovated postal station on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, in the Vickery Meadows neighborhood. It opened in 1975. In 1981, the original Chili's on Greenville Avenue relocated to a new facility on the same site. After staying there for a while, it again got relocated in 2007.

It is popularly known for its special items like Cajun Chicken Pasta, Classic Ribeye, Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sandwich, Southwest Egg Rolls, Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadillas, Carnitas Fajitas, Big Mouth Bites, and Cajun Shrimp Pasta.