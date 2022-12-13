“Was nice knowing you”: Fans react as Chili’s discontinues its Original Chicken Crispers

After they first debuted on the menu in 1990s, Chili’s Original Chicken Crispers ended their journey on December 8, 2022.

The fast-food chain's menu will no longer have a place for the OG fan favorite of more than 32 years. While customers can still enjoy a wide variety of crispers from the menu, the good old Original Chicken Crispers will now only be part of legends and stories.

Satiating the hunger of loyal fans with their crunchy yet soft texture, the Original Chicken Crispers were one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. Featured in some of the most nostalgic television shows like the Office and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Chili’s and the Original Chicken Crispies were a crucial part of every 1990s kid's life.

As the chicken crispers bid their final goodbyes, fans can't help but feel sad and nostalgic about it. Many of them are finding it difficult to believe, while some have even started petitions to bring the OG chicken crispers back.

A fan shared their disappointment following the discontinuation of Chili’s Original Chicken Crispers.

AJM @ajp423z @Chilis I guess that means my family gets to find another restaurant- we went to Chilis just for the original chicken crispers. Was nice knowing you @Chilis I guess that means my family gets to find another restaurant- we went to Chilis just for the original chicken crispers. Was nice knowing you

The fast-food chain currently serves a wide variety of Chicken Crispies, and claimed that they had to remove the OG Chicken Crispers to simplify the menu. Such steps are common for most fast food chains as they often have to make space for new items by removing old items.

How Chili’s fans reacted to the news of the discontinuation

Imagine growing up with a close friend and then having to bid them a goodbye without knowing whether you'll ever see them again, sounds heartbreaking, doesn't it?

That's probably how loyal Chili’s fans across the country are feeling right now. After delivering a "crunchylicious" childhood to most Americans born during or after 1990s, the Original Chicken Crispers seem to be leaving them just like that.

Though the fast-food chain could go for a limited-time last goodbye of discontinued items like the McRibs, there seems to be no such plan as of now. The sadness and disappointment among fans is visible through the tweets and posts that are flooding the internet since the news was made public.

Fantasy Tycoon @FF_Tycoon @Chilis Wait what? Well, good to know I'll never need to return to Chili's. Crisper were the only thing worth ordering. Appreciate the heads up. Good luck in the red! @Chilis Wait what? Well, good to know I'll never need to return to Chili's. Crisper were the only thing worth ordering. Appreciate the heads up. Good luck in the red!

A user who seems to have tried the new Chili’s crispers made a comparison on why the Original Chicken Crespers were better than the new 'generic' crispers.

KB-731🔞 @Konnobel @Chilis I'mma keep it real with you Chilis, I tried your new Crispers recently and they weren't good. The OG Crispers weren't only good because they were delicious, but they had a really unique and light, fluffy batter unlike everyone else's chicken. (1/2) @Chilis I'mma keep it real with you Chilis, I tried your new Crispers recently and they weren't good. The OG Crispers weren't only good because they were delicious, but they had a really unique and light, fluffy batter unlike everyone else's chicken. (1/2)

KB-731🔞 @Konnobel @Chilis On top of that, when I was eating them all I could think was how generic they were. You took something unique and well-loved, and replaced it with a generic strip I could get at many places. The OG crispers were literally my only reason to go to Chili's tbh. @Chilis On top of that, when I was eating them all I could think was how generic they were. You took something unique and well-loved, and replaced it with a generic strip I could get at many places. The OG crispers were literally my only reason to go to Chili's tbh.

A user even suggested that it was a marketing ploy and that the crispers will return again for a limited time like McRibs

A user claiming to be a former Chillihead claimed that it was a bad decision and suggested that Chili’s bring back a whole OG menu to increase sales and profit.

Dr. Martin @Yartin014



Folks...there's no way this is worth it. Look the bad press. Look at the customer loss. This could be reversed easily, and revenue would increase dramatically based off of nostalgia alone. Hell, do an entire OG menu! 🌶 @Chilis Former Chilihead here, thought I'd chime in. To Chili's:Folks...there's no way this is worth it. Look the bad press. Look at the customer loss. This could be reversed easily, and revenue would increase dramatically based off of nostalgia alone. Hell, do an entire OG menu! 🌶 @Chilis Former Chilihead here, thought I'd chime in. To Chili's:Folks...there's no way this is worth it. Look the bad press. Look at the customer loss. This could be reversed easily, and revenue would increase dramatically based off of nostalgia alone. Hell, do an entire OG menu! 🌶

Fast food chains often try to replace old products that customers want with something different in an attempt to see what the customers like. However, it's not always that this works and it is quite evident from the tweets that this ploy might not work for the brand right now.

Additionally, in Chili’s case, discontinuation of the good old Original Chicken Crispers feels like a poor decision, but we still aren't sure about what the chain might be planning. Guess we will have to see what the chain wants to do about the discontinued favorite that everyone already wants back.

