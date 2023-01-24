Coldplay US and Canada Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

British rock band Coldplay have announced additional tour dates for their Music of the Spheres tour. The quartet, which is already on tour, will perform a set of dates in the US and Canada. They will be backed by Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R and 070 Shake on all the newly announced tour dates.

The Grammy-award winning band will perform on September 20 in Seattle, Washington, followed by a tour date in Vancouver on September 22, San Diego on September 27, and concluding their run on September 30 in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear if the band will add more US tour dates to their roster.

Tickets for the new tour dates will be available from January 27, at 10.00 am PT via the band’s official website. A presale for the new dates will be available from January 26 at 10.00 am PT.

Coldplay have announced four new tour dates for North America

An exclusive presale will be available for attendees who had purchased tickets for Coldplay’s 2022 Los Angeles tour date. These attendees will be given tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. The information for the presale will be delivered via email.

September 20, 2023: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

September 22, 2023: Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 27, 2023: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

September 30, 2023: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

This year, the Chris Martin-led group will first perform in Brazil on March 10 after which they will head to Portugal on May 17. They will then head to Spain on May 24 and the UK on May 31. Coldplay will then commence their extensive European tour starting on June 21 and will run it through July 19 in the Netherlands.

In recent times, Coldplay has collaborated with K-pop legends BTS. They recently collaborated for The Astronaut, a solo single performed by BTS band member Jin. Coldplay had invited Jin to perform the song live during their Argentina concert before he entered the military. The two bands had earlier collaborated on the song My Universe.

During their Music of the Spheres concert in Argentina, Chris Martin, in a message for Jin, who performed the number live for the first time on stage, said:

"And so, about six months ago, one of their members called me up and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December for two years, I have to join the army in Korea because that’s the rule.’ And he said, ‘I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while."

Coldplay pledged to make their tour sustainable

Coldplay had earlier vouched to make the ongoing tour sustainable. The band had vouched to cut the tour’s direct emissions by over 50% compared to their previous tours of 2016 and 2017.

In a statement, the band had previously noted:

"Despite our best efforts, the tour will still have a significant carbon footprint. We pledge to drawdown more CO2 than the tour produces supporting projects based on reforestation, rewilding, conservation, soil regeneration, carbon capture & storage and renewable energy."

It also noted that the tour would fund the planting and lifelong protection of new trees, including one tree for every ticket sold.

