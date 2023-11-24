Does creatine cause hair loss? Myths and facts explained

Hair loss can be difficult to navigate especially when there are multiple myths like creatine baldness surrounding the same. Believing and worrying about hair loss myths is one of the major reasons people get trapped in home remedies and medicines that don’t yield results. While most people believe it, there is very little scientific proof on whether the supplement causes baldness and hair loss.

Creatine is one of the most popular bodybuilding supplements and is famous amongst athletes as well. It naturally occurs in red meat and fish and is linked to enhanced physical performance, strength, and improved recovery.

The myth of the supplement causing hair loss took hold from one study in 2009 that drew a link between the substance and Dihydrotestosterone (DHT)- the hormone responsible for balding in men. However, facts about supplement-related baldness are difficult to find and with no solid studies yet offering a conclusive answer, the correlation between creatine and baldness seems like a myth.

Debunking the myth correlating creatine with hair loss

As stated earlier, the myth of creatine causing hair loss was linked to DHT which is found to be the cause of shrinkage of hair follicles leading to hair loss and baldness. However, it has nothing to do with the supplement in question.

One of the studies published in 2021, titled ‘Common Questions and Misconceptions About Creatine Supplementation: What Does the Scientific Evidence Really Show?’ found that there was no significant increase in the total amount of testosterone in the creatine group. In fact, the group showcased a 23% decrease in DHT to testosterone ratio following supplementation.

On the contrary, a study titled, "Common questions and misconceptions about creatine supplementation: what does the scientific evidence really show?" was published in the Journal of International Society of Sports Nutrition. According to the report curated by an internationally renowned team of researchers who reviewed common creatine misconceptions- none of the rugby players using creatine experienced hair loss as a result of the supplement.

Additionally, people in the abovementioned study who received the supplement started out with base DHT levels that were 23% lower than the placebo group and the increase in their DHT remained within normal clinical limits.

Hence, it is important to understand that statistically significant numbers in a study showcasing creatine causes hair loss is not the same as the study being physiologically meaningful.

Factually correct reasons resulting in hair loss

Now that the supplement's correlation with hair loss has been ruled out, here are some of the factually correct reasons for hair loss:

1) Ageing

Most people will notice hair loss and hair thinning as they age as the cells continually grow and die off quicker than they regenerate. This results in thinner hair and weaker bones.

Additionally, as one ages the scalp produces less oil which makes hair brittle and weak, contributing to overall hair loss.

2) Genetics

Male and female pattern hair loss, known as androgenetic alopecia is one of the most common reasons for hair loss. It is hereditary and affects over 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S.A.

This is an extreme form of hair loss that usually begins during young adulthood and progresses with age.

3) Nutritional deficienes

Hair loss can also take place due to a lack of nutrition such as low levels of zinc, iron, and Vitamin D which have been linked to excessive hair loss and shedding. This can be corrected with the right dietary supplements taken under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

4) Damaging practices

Certain hairstyling practices can result in scarring hair loss wherein hair follicles are destroyed and hair cannot regrow. This includes regular heat styling, chemical hair treatments, and wearing tight hairstyles.

One must ensure regular scalp massages and hygiene to keep hair loss at bay. The key to healthy hair is in using the right haircare products, avoiding frequent heat styling, and intake of healthy, nutrition-rich foods.