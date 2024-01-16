Does rogaine work for women? Exploring the benefits, side effects, and other details of the hair loss treatment

Women usually combat hair loss after the age of 40, which is when products such as Rogaine come into the picture. Whether due to genetic concerns or female pattern baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia, which leads to shedding approximately 150 hair strands a day, once the hair is gone, it takes more than just castor oil and onion-like home remedies to bring it back.

Additionally, women may also experience baldness on the top or front of their heads, thinning of hair after a certain age, or alopecia. However, medical research has advanced to the point that products like Rogaine, the first FDA-approved topical brand to assist men and women regrow hair, can help restore hair loss.

Before purchasing the minoxidil-infused formula instantly, it is important to know about the products, their safety, effectiveness, and side effects, if any.

Pregnant and lactating women cannot use Rogaine: Benefits and side effects of the treatment explored

The primary active ingredient in Rogaine is minoxidil, which is a popular and effective hair regrowth substance. The minoxidil-infused formula is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat female and male pattern baldness in liquid or foam formulations.

While this brand has shown improvement in female pattern baldness in around 60% of women with a boost in hair density of 10 to 15%, not everyone can use the formula. The minoxidil-infused formula only works for certain types of baldness in women and must be used only on a doctor’s recommendation.

Rogaine hair growth formulation offers the following benefits:

It puts an end to and slows down hair loss in most women and encourages the growth of new hair from the follicles.

Despite requiring a doctor’s prescription, it is affordable and easily available over the counter.

The minoxidil-infused formula engages with hair follicles and extends the growth phase of hair follicles. Since it induces an increased number of follicles in the growth phase, females can witness more coverage on the scalp.

The minoxidil-infused solution, like most hair regrowth formulas, can have the following negative effects:

The effects of using the formulation for hair regrowth entail using it twice a day and experiencing temporary results.

The minoxidil-infused formulation can cause unwanted facial hair growth in women, especially in cases where the formulation runs down the sides of the face from the scalp.

Sometimes it is possible that omen can notice an increase in hair loss in the first two to four weeks of using the formulation as new hair arises by pushing out the old ones.

Some people can experience skin irritation when using the minoxidil-infused formulation.

It takes between four months and one year for the formulation to show visible hair growth results.

Lactating and pregnant women cannot use the solution since the FDA lists Rogaine as a category C pregnancy drug.

Trustworthy Rogaine formulations for females

Women's ROGAINE® 2% Minoxidil Solution ($59.99)

This easy-to-use minoxidil-infused formula is ideal for women to experience thicker hair regrowth owing to the presence of 2% minoxidil that reactivates hair follicles to reduce hair fall and enhance the growth of hair.

The product claims that women will begin to witness the results of the formulation within three to six months of use. Additionally, it comes with a dropper for convenient application.

WOMEN’S ROGAINE® 5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam ($58.99)

This Allure Best of Beauty 2023 Award winner unscented foam is infused with 5% minoxidil. It regrows thick and beautiful hair. It is a once-a-day foam that reactivates the hair follicles to enhance hair regrowth.

The minoxidil-infused formula is proven to regrow hair in more than 80% of women in just 12 weeks, supported by clinical results that showcase visible results with daily use after 24 weeks.

Rogaine is a proven and effective formulation for hair regrowth in women that has showcased visible results for many beauty enthusiasts. However, one must consult a medical professional before using it.