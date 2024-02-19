Donald Trump launches Victory 47 cologne and perfume: Everything we know so far 

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has recently launched the Victory 47 perfume and Victory 47 cologne, alongside his successful sneaker brand, “Trump Sneakers.” While the sneakers were an instant hit and sold out in no time, the perfume and cologne, priced at $99 per bottle, are attracting attention from beauty enthusiasts.

The inclusion of the number 47 in the product name hints that Donald Trump would potentially become the 47th president of the USA if elected in the upcoming US elections. The launch of the perfume and cologne came just one day after Donald Trump was ordered to pay $540 million in a civil fraud trial.

The official website, gettrumpsneakers.com, explicitly states that it has no connection to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Moreover, the website also states that the perfume and cologne will be available starting June 2024.

Victory 47 perfume and cologne is Donald Trump's exclusive fragrance line

Donald Trump, known for his involvement in political affairs, has recently made headlines for a different reason: the launch of two fragrances and a sneaker collection.

The Victory 47 cologne and perfume is not the first time Donald Trump has experimented in the fragrance arena. He also launched "Empire by Trump" in 2015 after his first fragrance, "Donald Trump Cologne."

In a previous interview with E! News, Donald Trump commented on curating perfumes, stating:

“When I consider good fragrances, I think about how I feel when I'm wearing them. And to create that feeling, there are various scents combined and layered - in many ways, it's a recipe.”

The newly launched Victory line comprises:

Victory by Trump Perfume for Women

Victory Perfume by Donald Trump (Image via gettrumpsneakers.com)

Victory by Trump is a fragrance designed for women, aiming to capture the essence of feminine elegance and strength. Formulated with hints of citrus zest, a subtle whisper of spices, and light floral notes, the fragrance is ideal for women who embrace their victories with grace.

The packaging for this women's perfume comprises a white bottle with a feminine shape and a golden cap portraying the letter "T."

The official website of Donald Trump’s sneaker brand states that the presence of warm spice accents gives the scent a subtle strength, ideal for women with confidence and poise. The website selling the fragrance describes Victory by Trump for Women as a bold statement.

Victory 47 Cologne

Victory Cologne (Image via gettrumpsneakers.com)

As per Donald Trump’s sneaker and merchandise website, the Victory 47 cologne is a signature scent depicting success and strength. With the packaging of a luxurious-looking gold bottle, the cologne is curated for the bold and decisive as a part of Trump’s exclusive fragrance line.

The Victory cologne boasts a crisp opening of a citrus blend and cedar heart notes. It has base notes of amber and leather, which give the cologne a commanding presence. The official website of Trump’s sneaker and fragrance brand states:

"Victory" is more than a fragrance— this cologne is for the movers, the shakers, and the history makers.”

The cologne is adorned with a Trump collector’s cap, and Donald Trump’s brand claims it is a collector’s piece, enabling perfume enthusiasts to splash on victorious energy before entering any room.

Donald Trump's Victory 47 cologne and Victory 47 perfume are priced at $99 each. Packaged in luxurious bottles, these scents will be available for shipping starting June 2024. Until then, fragrance enthusiasts have the option to pre-order these scents in advance.