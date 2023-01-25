Ella Mai 'Heart on My Sleeve' Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

English singer-songwriter Ella Mai has announced a 2023 tour in support of her recent album, Heart on My Sleeve, which will kick off on March 23. The tour will see the artist make stops in Wallingford, England, with the tour stretching through June 1 in Toronto. Check all tour dates and tickets below.

The Grammy-award winning artist’s new album features artists including Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye, and was released on May 6 through 10 Summers and Interscope Records.

Speaking about creating the album to Ok Player, Ella Mai noted:

“You’re supposed to be this strong woman all of the time. I think it’s unfair — that’s where the misconception is. If you’re strong, you just can’t have any cracks. I think throughout this album process and just being on a little emotional rollercoaster, I was able to appreciate the moments that weren’t me being strong.”

Ella Mai Tour tickets will be available from January 27

There are a number of presales available via Ella Mai's website, including an artist presale, a Spotify presale and local presales, which will go live on January 25 at 10.00 am PT. The general onsale for the tickets will be available from January 27 at 10.00 am PT, via Ella Mai's website.

March 23, 2023 – Wallingford, CT at Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 02, 2023 – Providence, RI at The Strand Theatre

April 03, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

April 04, 2023 – New York, NY at Terminal 5

April 06, 2023– Boston, MA at House of Blues

April 08, 2023 – Washington, DC at Echostage

April 10, 2023 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy

April 12, 2023 – Miami, FL at Revolution Live

April 13, 2023 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues

April 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz

April 19, 2023 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!

April 21, 2023 – Richmond, VA at The National

April 22, 2023 – Norfolk, VA at The NorVa

April 24, 2023 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

April 25, 2023 -Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore

April 27, 2023– New Orleans, LA at The Joy Theater

April 30, 2023 -Dallas, TX at House of Blues

May 01, 2023 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live

May 04, 2023 – Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre

May 05, 2023 – San Diego, CA at SOMA

May 07, 2023– Los Angeles, CA at The Novo

May 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA at The Showbox

May 14, 2023 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom

May 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC at Harbour Event & Convention

May 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot

May 18, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues

May 20, 2023 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre

May 22, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore

May 24, 2023 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues

May 25, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 27, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s

May 28, 2023– Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

May 30, 2023 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall

June 01, 2023 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

Ella Mai is known for her 2018 single Boo'd Up, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer also won her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song, and a nomination in the Song of the Year category.

