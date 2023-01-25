Ella Mai 'Heart on My Sleeve' Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

English singer-songwriter Ella Mai has announced a 2023 tour in support of her recent album, Heart on My Sleeve, which will kick off on March 23. The tour will see the artist make stops in Wallingford, England, with the tour stretching through June 1 in Toronto. Check all tour dates and tickets below.
The Grammy-award winning artist’s new album features artists including Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye, and was released on May 6 through 10 Summers and Interscope Records.
Speaking about creating the album to Ok Player, Ella Mai noted:
“You’re supposed to be this strong woman all of the time. I think it’s unfair — that’s where the misconception is. If you’re strong, you just can’t have any cracks. I think throughout this album process and just being on a little emotional rollercoaster, I was able to appreciate the moments that weren’t me being strong.”
Ella Mai Tour tickets will be available from January 27
There are a number of presales available via Ella Mai's website, including an artist presale, a Spotify presale and local presales, which will go live on January 25 at 10.00 am PT. The general onsale for the tickets will be available from January 27 at 10.00 am PT, via Ella Mai's website.
- March 23, 2023 – Wallingford, CT at Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- April 02, 2023 – Providence, RI at The Strand Theatre
- April 03, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall
- April 04, 2023 – New York, NY at Terminal 5
- April 06, 2023– Boston, MA at House of Blues
- April 08, 2023 – Washington, DC at Echostage
- April 10, 2023 – Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy
- April 12, 2023 – Miami, FL at Revolution Live
- April 13, 2023 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues
- April 18, 2023 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz
- April 19, 2023 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!
- April 21, 2023 – Richmond, VA at The National
- April 22, 2023 – Norfolk, VA at The NorVa
- April 24, 2023 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
- April 25, 2023 -Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore
- April 27, 2023– New Orleans, LA at The Joy Theater
- April 30, 2023 -Dallas, TX at House of Blues
- May 01, 2023 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live
- May 04, 2023 – Tempe, AZ at Marquee Theatre
- May 05, 2023 – San Diego, CA at SOMA
- May 07, 2023– Los Angeles, CA at The Novo
- May 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA at The Showbox
- May 14, 2023 – Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom
- May 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC at Harbour Event & Convention
- May 17, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot
- May 18, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV at House of Blues
- May 20, 2023 – Denver, CO at Ogden Theatre
- May 22, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore
- May 24, 2023 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues
- May 25, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- May 27, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH at Bogart’s
- May 28, 2023– Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall
- May 30, 2023 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrew’s Hall
- June 01, 2023 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY
Ella Mai is known for her 2018 single Boo'd Up, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer also won her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Song, and a nomination in the Song of the Year category.