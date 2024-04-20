Embrocation vs chamois cream: Benefits and how to use

When it comes to pre-ride or pre-workout creams, embrocation and chamois creams line up the shelves, sometimes side by side. And that makes it easy to confuse the two, understandably so, especially with both products often coming in small plastic tubs or aluminum tubes.

However, it’s important to differentiate the two because one is lubricating and the other is warming cream, and choosing the wrong cream can lead to an uncomfortable, burning experience.

So, for the unsure, we’ve outlined the benefits of embrocation and chamois cream in this article, as well as their differences to help pick the right product for pre-workout routines.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer’s opinion. If you think there’s something we missed, please let us know more in the comments below.

Trending

What is an embrocation cream?

Embrocation cream, AKA warming cream or warmup cream, is “heat in a jar”—a potent concoction that is supposed to prepare the muscles for activity. With its heating actives, it creates a tingling heat sensation that boosts blood circulation into the muscles.

Frequent warming and spicy actives used in embrocation creams include:

Chilly

Menthol

Methyl salicylate

Black pepper

Peppermint

Cinnamon

Benefits of using an embrocation cream

Arguably the main benefits of applying embrocation cream in pre-workout routines are to prime or “wake up” the muscles, get them ready for activity, and reduce the warm-up time. With the muscles are ready and prepared from the heating effects of the cream, they become more flexible and move more effectively during training and games.

Moreover, the heating effect of muscle warming creams lubricates the joints, which helps avoid joint-related injuries during activities.

What is chamois cream?

Another product for pre-workout routines is chamois cream, pronounced “shammy,” and is sometimes called saddle cream or anti-chafing cream. As the name implies, it’s a greasy paste applied on the chamois or the pad insert in cycling shorts for lubrication during rides to prevent chafing and saddle sores.

Common ingredients found in chamois creams include:

Lanolin

Coconut oil

Shea butter

Cocoa butter

Beeswax

Almond oils

Some anti-chafe creams also have skin-cooling extracts like menthol and hazelnut as well as antibacterial oils like tea tree.

Read more: 7 Chamois creams for cyclists

Benefits of using a chamois cream

The primary reason cyclists use an anti-chafe cream is to ease discomfort, especially from the friction caused by repeated movement when cycling, which often makes the skin red and raw. By acting as lubrication between the skin and the cycling shorts, there’s less friction, which means less skin irritation, and chafing from saddle shorts.

Moreover, plenty of anti-chafe creams come with antibacterial and antifungal actives to prevent any bacteria buildup as cyclists tend to sweat a lot during bike rides.

Read more: How to take care of your skin post-workout?

Embrocation vs chamois cream: Which one should you use and how?

Both are pre-workout products for athletes and anyone who works out, but chamois cream is used to reduce friction in the groin area while embrocation cream is for priming the muscles with a heating sensation so it’s better prepared for a workout.

Chamois and embrocation cream, although sometimes they may look the same as both are packaged similarly, should absolutely never be mixed up.

How to use embrocation and chamois cream?

Anti-chafe creams can be applied in two ways—directly on the skin and focusing on contact points or directly on the chamois pad before putting the cycling shorts on.

On the other hand, using embrocation cream needs to be applied carefully as it might result in a burning sensation on the skin if applied at the wrong or sensitive place. It’s best used as the last step of a pre-workout routine and ideally with a set of latex gloves as it’s a bit difficult to wash off.

Similarly, embrocation cream shouldn’t be applied to broken skin. With its greasy consistency, embrocation is also best used on shaved legs to avoid any matted greasy mess afterward.

Read more: 7 Post-workout skincare products in 2024

While embrocation and chamois cream have their specific uses, and should never be mixed up with each other, they can also be used one after the other. It will give both a skin lubrication and heating effect on the muscles that are supposed to improve workout performance.

But when used together, start by applying the anti-chafe cream, then put the cycling shorts on before applying the embrocation cream on the legs. Otherwise, the embrocation might get on the shorts when pulling it up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback