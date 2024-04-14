What is a muscle warming cream? Benefits and best products

A muscle warming cream is a must-have for athletes and anybody serious about their workout regimens, especially when training or playing sports in low temperatures.

In addition to a good warmup routine, using a warming cream ensures that muscles are warm, have good circulation, and are primed for action. The warming effect serves as perfect muscle support to avoid stiffness.

Increased blood circulation, and other benefits of muscle warming creams

Muscle warming creams come with many names, including muscle heating creams, pre-workout creams, warmup creams, embrocation creams, and Belgian knee warmers. It’s also as its name implies—a rub-down cream that creates a warming skin sensation applied to best prepare for sports activities.

Common ingredients in muscle warming creams comprise warming or spicy extracts, including:

Menthol

Methyl salicylate

Camphor

Black pepper

Capsicum

Peppermint

Cajuputi

Caffeine

Lemon grass

In addition to cream formulas, one can also find muscle warming rubs in gel-based, lightweight lotion, and concentrated ointment formats.

4 Benefits of using a muscle warming cream

1) Prepare the muscles for sports activity

Applying muscle warming creams before a workout helps prime the muscles for activity. The active ingredients in it help increase muscle flexibility and range of motion, so the body moves more effectively during exercises.

The warming effect of the cream serves as a cue for the mind to go into workout mode as well. Moreover, the invigorating sensation can help sharpen focus and concentration during training.

2) Reduce warm-up time

The purpose of warming up before a workout is to increase the body temperature and muscle blood flow so the body is ready for intense physical activity.

Hence, using warming creams can significantly enhance the effectiveness of warmups and reduce the warmup duration time as well.

3) Increase blood circulation

The warming effect of the cream dilates blood vessels and boosts blood flow to the muscles. With increased blood flow, oxygen and nutrients reach the muscles quickly, which also helps remove metabolic waste products from the body, like lactic acid.

4) Prevent injuries

When the body is primed and ready for efficient work, there’s less likelihood of injuries during the workout, which is common in sports that require explosive movement or sudden changes in direction.

Moreover, the warming effect of pre-workout heating creams boosts the production of synovial fluid, a lubricant that lessens friction within the joints, giving individuals extra protection from any joint-related injuries.

By preparing the muscle tissues, tendons, and ligaments and making them more pliable, they will be less prone to tears.

Best muscle warming creams to add to your routine

Every workout deserves thorough preparation to achieve better results. So, for anyone willing to add a warming cream to their pre-workout routines to help prime the muscles for heavy loads, these are few of the best warming creams to try:

Sportlab Warm Up Cream ($20)

It is a pre-workout cream with methyl salicylate, menthol, and vitamin PP cream intended for use 10 minutes before a workout.

Sport Ready Warm Up Cream-Gel ($13)

The cream gel has a moderate heating effect with copper, zinc, and magnesium suitable for use before training and has a non-staining formula.

Premax Warm Up Cream ($16)

This warming cream has Premax's own Hotflux technology that claims comfortable warming sensation with low irritation. It also has sodium bicarbonate, magnesium, and caffeine, which work together to stimulate the skin and body before a workout.

Sportsbalm Warming Cream ($17)

This sports balm has warming effect from capsicum, lemon grass, and cajuputi and has a water-resistant formula. It comes in mild, medium, and hot intensities intended for different muscle warming needs and preferences.

By helping with muscle preparation, flexibility, and mental readiness before a workout, muscle warming creams have earned their rightful place in many training and workout regimens.

