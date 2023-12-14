Epionce, Shiseido, Colorescience, and other tinted sunscreens you can avail for radiant SPF

Sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF has become a non-negotiable part of our skincare routine. However, tinted sunscreens is capturing the market of traditional sunscreen. The best part? In place of the white cast, you get a foundation-like finish. There’s no need to layer your primer, moisturizer, sunscreen, and the foundation.

Daily sun protection is important, but that doesn’t mean you must compromise on makeup. It has all the aesthetic benefits as well as the protection of sunscreen. Dr. Farhaad Riyaz, a board-certified dermatologist and medical advisor for docent, says as per Healthline:

“With many people using active skincare ingredients, such as retinoids and exfoliating acids to keep skin healthy and youthful looking, skin tends to be more sensitive, making daily sunscreen application a must.”

Best tinted sunscreens for radiant SPF

Using sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 or higher is always recommended. Even when choosing tinted sunscreen, it is important to consider its protection spectrum and benefits. Through thorough tests, we have curated a list of best-tinted sunscreens, including brands like Epionce, Shiseido, Colorescience, and more.

1. Epionce Daily Shield SPF 50 Sunscreen

Anyone looking for a broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen can opt for this one, packed with the benefits of antioxidants. This sunscreen is also water-resistant for 80 minutes. It gives a natural-looking radiance to the skin and is light, perfect to use beneath or as makeup.

It is available at the Epionce official website for $42.

2. Shiseido Sports BB Cream SPF 50+ Sunscreen

This tinted sunscreen doubles as a BB cream and dries out fast for long-lasting coverage. It also protects the skin from sweating while giving the skin a healthy, natural, and even skin tone. The BB cream SPF is ideal for all skin types.

It is available at the Shiseido official website for $38.

3. Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50

Another lightweight mineral sunscreen comes in four shades to protect the skin while alleviating beauty. The sunscreen is rich in antioxidants, shielding the skin from UVA/UVB, pollution, and blue light.

It is available at the Colorscience website for $49.

4. Thank You Farmer Sun Project Shimmer Sunscreen Essence SPF 30 PA+++

This sunscreen works as a moisturizer, makeup base, and skin tone corrector. It has the goodness of Vitamin E, Plukenetia Volubilis Seed Oil, Phyto-Oligo Oil, and African Walnut Oil that brightens the skin, giving a glowy finish.

It is available at the Thank You Farmer official website for $25.

5. Centella Air-fit Suncream Light SPF 30 PA++++

A tinted sunscreen that does not compromise on protection from sun damage. The non-nano physical sunscreen blocks any UV rays and brightens the skin. It is lightweight and gets absorbed quickly.

It is available at Soko House for $15.

FAQs

1. Are tinted sunscreen better?

Mekeup enthusiasts prefer these sunblocks.

2. What are tinted sunscreen?

Tinted sunscreens with a hint of tint fall into sunscreen with coverage.

3. Is tinted sunscreen good for dry skin?

Tinted sunscreens with moisturizing properties are recommended for dry skin.

The next generation of sunscreen is here to change the white cast problem. These tinted sunscreens come with amazing benefits.