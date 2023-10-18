Everything to know about Merit Beauty x Proenza Schouler limited edition makeup bag

In celebration of their partnership for New York Fashion Week, Prozena Schouler and Merit Beauty have elevated their collaboration by releasing a reversible leather bag inspired by Merit’s Signature Bag- that comes complimentary with one’s first beauty purchase from the brand.

Aila Morin, Merit’s Senior Vice President of brand growth and innovation, commented on this unique collaboration in an exclusive Harper’s Bazaar interview, she stated:

“Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have played a leading role in defining American sportswear for the last two decades, and their ability to take luxury and balance it with ease and wearability is intrinsically aligned with what we do at Merit.”

Aila also stated that this renewed version of the Signature Bag from its relaxed shape to its versatility, showcases a shared brand vision.

The Proenza x Merit Beauty bag is part makeup bag and part clutch in a black and dusty-blue vegan leather combination that ships free with every Merit Beauty order for over $100.

High performance Runway makeup products and more: Merit Beauty x Proenza Schouler limited edition makeup bag explored

The Merit Beauty x Proenza Schouler knotted cosmetic bag can be availed of by purchasing the brand’s newly launched Runway Set, which was sold out on Moda Operandi since the time it was up for pre-order.

However, if one wants to avail of the bag, they can recreate the Runway Set by adding five best-sellers of Merit Beauty to their cart including Clean Lash Mascara, Great Skin Glow Serum, Flush Balm Cheek Colour, Shade Slick tinted lip oil, and No. 1 Brush.

The Merit Beauty x Proenza Schouler bag is designed to house a makeup line that is ideal for the five-minute makeup look. Beauty director of Moda Operandi, Jessica Matlin commented on the new collaboration stating that she loves how this makeup set is built for speed.

She said that the neutral products forming the Runway Set are creamy, easy to apply, and chic and that she has literally applied the Flush Balm Cheek Colour while running to the Moda office.

The much raved-about Runway Set entailing the limited edition makeup bag consists of Merit Beauty’s:

1) Great Skin Instant Glow Serum:

This is a lightweight, bi-phase serum that offers instant hydration and plumpness to the skin with a healthy glow. It is ideal for skincare and makeup minimalists and suits every complexion.

The Instant Glow Serum by Merit Beauty has a non-comedogenic formula that suits all skin types including acne-prone and sensitive skin.

2) Flush Balm Cheek Colour:

This is a flexible, foolproof balm that offers a creamy and transparent flush of color on the skin. It is formulated in partnership with famous esthetician Biba de Sousa, whose No List consists of 72 potential acne-triggering ingredients that Merit Beauty eliminates.

The cheek color offers a long-lasting, non-cakey glow with low-weight emollient formulation including Vitamin E that doesn’t clog pores.

3) Brush No. 1 Blending Brush: This blending brush softly blends complexion products on the skin giving a natural, airbrushed finish. It is ideal for buffing products seamlessly into the skin as it is made with densely packed, extra-soft, vegan bristles that are gentle on reactive skin as well.

4) Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara:

The Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara is an everyday tubing mascara that separates, lengthens, and defines the lashes. It distributes adequate lash product with its precise brush that lifts without clumping or flaking the formulation.

Formulated with olive oil esters and plant-derived rice bran wax, this mascara can be easily removed with cleanser and warm water to protect the lashes from harsh removers required for most smudge-proof formulations.

5) Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil:

This tinted lip oil falls between a light stain and oil which is ideal for an all-time use. It helps maintain natural moisture levels of the lips with repeated application as it is formulated with shea butter, grapeseed oils, jojoba oil, and Omega 3,6, and 9 essential fatty acids. All of which condition and soften the lips while encouraging healthy barrier function.

The Runway Set retails for $125 and comes packaged in the limited-edition Merit Beauty x Proenza Schouler makeup bag. It is available on the beauty brand’s official website. Additionally, the makeup bag can also be availed of with a purchase of over $100 on Merit products.