Fans excited as Lusi Zhao joins Donatella Versace: “She really deserves it”

The Romance of the Tiger fame Lusi Zhao has been announced as the global brand ambassador of Versace. This unveiling took place just a few days after Versace announced Hyujin from Stray Kids as the face of the brand’s 2023 holiday ad campaign.

The Chinese actress fondly called Rosy by her fans turned 25 today, i.e., November 9, and Versace’s announcement unveiling Lusi as the brand ambassador could not have happened at a more perfect time.

Fans of Lusi Zhao have filled her comment section on the Instagram post announcing the actress as Donatella Versace’s brand ambassador with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages. Praising the actress for her hard work that has led to this magnificent opportunity, one of the fans commented:

Rosy's fan commented "Omgggg she really deserves it" on her Versace collaboration (Image via Instagram/ @dontatella_versace)

Lusi Zhao's appointment as Versace's new global ambassador is an indication of the brand's recognition of the Chinese actress's influential style and vast fan following.

Fans showcase love and excitement on social media platforms as Lusi Zhao becomes Versace's global ambassador

Lusi has been frequently spotted in Versace gear in most of her public appearances. Her connection with the iconic luxury brand was evident in September 2022, when she captivated fans with an A-line Versace dress studded with rhinestones at Versace's Milan runway show.

The actress also made an appearance at the brand’s Spring 2024 runway show, making her the perfect fit to resonate with the brand.

The chief creative officer of the Italian luxury brand, Donatella Versace, commented on this collaboration and expressed her enthusiasm with respect to Lusi’s addition to the Versace family by praising her style and spirit as symbolic of a powerful Versace woman.

Lusi Zhao's fans took to social media platforms like Instagram and X to congratulate the Love Like the Galaxy actress on this amazing feat.

Lusi Zhao's fans pour their love in the form of birthday wishes and congratulatory messages (Image via Instagram/ @donatella_versace)

Donatella Versace announcing Lusi's brand ambassador position on the occasion of her birthday is a gesture that touched her fans.

Lusi Zhao expressed her excitement about becoming Versace’s global ambassador. Highlighting the intrinsic strength that she feels when wearing Versace, the actress commented on the collaboration, stating:

“The power of Versace is clear to see in the perfectly designed clothes and stunning Italian craftsmanship, but for me, the real power of Versace is how it makes me feel my personal strength when I wear it. Thank you Donatella, I can’t wait to start this exciting chapter together."

Lusi’s appointment as the luxury brand’s global ambassador comes amid a competitive climate amongst luxury brands that are seeking high-profile celebrities from China and South Korea owing to their global fan following.

Lusi's endorsement campaigns with the luxury brand are yet to be announced. However, her presence, with a whopping 2.8 million followers on Instagram, is bound to add lots of charm to Versace and its upcoming collections.