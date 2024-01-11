Fans swoon over TXT's look for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards: “They look amazing”

On January 10, 2024, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards (CCMA) took place, and Tomorrow X Together, aka TXT, graced the event at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), South Korea. Super Junior's Leeteuk, STAYC's Sieun, and Zerobaseone's Seok Matthew hosted the event. Many popular K-pop groups and artists were present at the event.

Expand Tweet

MOAs (TXT fandom name) are excited as Tomorrow X Together won the Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards event. In addition to this news, MOAs are obsessed with the visuals of the group members at the event. Each member of the group graced the red carpet wearing classic suits, and fans appreciated their outfits for the day.

Expand Tweet

Netizens are amazed by the visuals of TXT at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

Expand Tweet

TXT is one of the most popular and successful K-pop groups globally. With their extensive skills and talents, they have gained a huge fandom known as MOA. The K-pop group has also ranked third on Billboard's top 200 popular albums chart, demonstrating their international recognition.

They have been recognized for their achievements at the Circle Chart Music Awards, with their "World Hallyu Star" award at the 2022 ceremony being a significant milestone in their career. In 2024, the group won the Artist of the Year - Physical Album Award for their The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION album.

Group members arrived at the event wearing trendy outfits like suits and trousers. Their fans loved the red carpet look of Tomorrow X Together. Netizens complimented their looks and appreciated the attractive visuals for the members. Also, people congratulated the team for their new achievement. Below are some of the supporting and appreciative posts from X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What were Tomorrow X Together (TXT) members wearing on the red carpet?

All TXT members wore the AMI Paris Fall/Winter 2023 Collection for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards Red Carpet.

Expand Tweet

Below are all the details of each member's outfit.

Huening Kai:

Long tank top - $305

Double-breasted oversized jacket - $622

Tecnch jacket wool viscose twill - $1,224

Straight fit trousers - $487

Square-toe lace-up leather loafers - $499

Taehyun:

Long tank top - $305

Double-breasted oversized jacket - $497

Wide fit trousers - $459

Square Chelsea boots - $414

Beomgyu:

Long tank top - $305

Double-breasted oversized jacket - $745

Wide fit trousers - $459

Square-toe lace-up leather loafers - $499

Yeonjun was wearing:

Long tank top - $305

Belted suede trench coat - $1,834

Pressed-creased straight-leg trousers - $574

Square-toe Chelsea boots - $414

Soobin:

Turtle-neck T-shirt - $250

Double-breasted oversized jacket - $745

Wide fit trousers - $459

Square-toe leather loafers - $444

Released on October 13, 2023, the new fifth studio album by Tomorrow X Together (TXT), The Name Chapter: Freefall, is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.