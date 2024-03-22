Glycolic acid vs salicylic acid is an age-old debate in skincare ingredients. It is a known fact that skin concerns like aging and pigmentation are tackled by glycolic acid and acne is effectively managed by salicylic acid.

One of the prominent differences is that glycolic acid has a small molecular size, and can penetrate deep into the skin. And since salicylic acid has a bigger molecular size, it works better on the surface of the skin.

Both skincare ingredients offer the common benefit of exfoliation which removes dead skin cells. However, since both the ingredients are skincare actives, beauty enthusiasts indulge in a glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate.

What is glycolic acid?

An alpha hydroxy acid that naturally exists in sugarcane, glycolic acid is a small molecule that easily penetrates the skin's barrier. It works by breaking down the bonds that bind dead skin cells together thereby causing exfoliation and removal of those dead skin cells.

Using glycolic acid-infused skincare products results in a radiant complexion. The skincare activity also improves the skin’s health and appearance.

Benefits and drawbacks of glycolic acid

Glycolic acid is one of the most sought-after AHAs owing to benefits like:

The skincare ingredient brightens the complexion and targets dark spots caused due to acne and sun damage

Glycolic acid-infused skincare reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

The skincare ingredient enhances collagen production, reduces the appearance of pores, and enhances the firmness of skin

Some of the drawbacks of using glycolic acid include:

The skincare active can cause skin irritation, hence those with sensitive skin must start with a low concentration of the ingredient.

Since glycolic acid can be irritating for dry and sensitive skin types, it is important to follow it up with a moisturizer, or else the skincare ingredient can cause skin dehydration.

The skincare ingredient makes skin sensitive to the sun and increases the chances of sunburn.

What is salicylic acid?

A part of most acne-targeting formulations, salicylic acid comes under Beta Hydroxy Acids. Salicylic acid is derived from wintergreen leaves and willow bark and has an exfoliating property.

Owing to its ability to reduce inflammation, target sebum production, and unclog the pores, the skincare ingredient is an effective acne treatment.

Benefits and drawbacks of salicylic acid

The pros of using salicylic acid in skincare are:

Salicylic acid not only treats but prevents acne as well.

The skincare active reduces the visible appearance of pores, targets hyperpigmentation, and controls excess sebum production.

The skincare ingredient penetrates the skin and targets blackheads, whiteheads, and clogged pores

Some of the drawbacks of using salicylic acid include:

Salicylic acid can cause irritation and dryness, hence it must be incorporated slowly into the skincare regime.

Since the skincare ingredient causes rapid skin cell turnover, it causes purging in most cases.

The skincare active causes allergic reactions in rare cases and causes photosensitivity as well.

Glycolic acid vs salicylic acid: Points of difference

To decide between glycolic acid vs salicylic acid, it is important to know the differences and applications of the two skincare ingredients.

The molecular size of glycolic acid makes it perfect for skin exfoliation which is why it is used in chemical peels. Nevertheless, salicylic acid is preferred in over-the-counter and face wash formulations because it causes dryness and irritation if used by people with dry skin.

Additionally, glycolic is an AHA with a water-soluble property which makes it perfect for dry skin types. However, it is unable to pass through sebaceous filaments and sebum.

Salicylic acid, on the other hand, is a BHA which makes it oil soluble. This property the skincare ingredient to pierce through sebum, making it ideal for oily skin types. If salicylic acid is overused by people with dry skin, it can cause excess sebum removal. This means it will also remove the sebum required by the skin to retain moisture.

Hence, in glycolic acid vs salicylic acid, every skin type can use glycolic acid.

Glycolic acid vs salicylic acid: Key takeaways

Key takeaways of the glycolic acid vs salicylic acid debate showcase that when the primary skin concern is dullness, hyperpigmentation, and aging, one must opt for glycolic acid. As for acne and excess sebum control like skin concerns, salicylic acid tends to work better.