How can Marigolds be beneficial for skin care? 5 ways to achieve a glowing skin

Marigolds, also called Calendula (Tagetes erecta), is a flower used in festivals. It's also a helpful medicinal plant for keeping skin young and healthy. Marigolds can improve skin in many ways.

This plant, known for its bright yellow-orange color, is great for cooling and healing skin problems. The leaves of the marigold have special powers to reduce swelling and pain. Packed with vitamins A and C, marigolds are good at calming skin that's irritated or burnt from the sun. It also helps make skin tight, treats acne and deals with skin issues that come with aging.

Learn how marigold's powers to reduce inflammation, refresh skin, and protect it with antioxidants can change the way you take care of your skin, giving you a glowing and healthy look.

Benefits of Marigolds for skin care

Marigolds come with a number of advantages for your skin along with a radiant and glowing appearance. Let's explore how using marigolds improves your skincare regimen.

1) Soothes skin irritation

Marigolds have natural compounds that calm sensitive skin, reduce redness and itching, and make it perfect for those with eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea.

2) Fights premature aging

Rich in antioxidants, marigold combats free radicals responsible for skin aging, helping you maintain youthful and radiant skin.

3) Gentle exfoliation

Marigold petals provide a mild exfoliation, unclogging pores and revealing a fresh, brighter complexion.

4) Calms sunburn and discomfort

Marigold's soothing properties alleviate sunburn and environmental stress, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalized.

5) Combats acne

Its antimicrobial properties eliminate acne-causing bacteria and reduce inflammation, resulting in clearer, healthier skin.

Here are 6 DIY face masks using marigolds, suitable for different skin types:

1) Skin Brightening Marigold Oil

Mix marigold petals with almond oil and leave them together for 15 days. Strain and apply this oil at night for brighter skin.

Ingredients:

80ml Almond oil

1 large marigold flower

1 glass jar

How to Make:

Put almond oil in a glass jar.

Dip all petals of a large marigold flower into the oil.

Leave it in the jar for 15 days.

Strain away the petals using a cloth.

Use this oil at night for skin brightening.

2) Marigold Face Mask (Instant Glow):

Blend marigold petals, rose water, and apple slices. Apply the mixture on your face for 15 minutes, then wash off for an instant glow.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup marigold petals

5 tbsp rose water

1/4 cup peeled apple slices

How to Make:

Grind all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture as a mask on your face for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off for an instant glow.

3) Marigold Face Mask (Detanning):

Combine marigold paste, turmeric, milk cream, and honey. Apply the mixture to your face for 20 minutes to remove tan.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp marigold paste

1 pinch of turmeric powder

1 pinch of milk cream

1 pinch of honey

How to Make:

Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture as a mask on your face for 20 minutes.

Wash your face with water to remove tan.

4) Marigold Face Pack (Oily Skin)

This face pack for oily skin helps control the sebum and this way the appearance of pimples can be less.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp marigold flower paste

1 tbsp yogurt

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp rose water

How to make:

Mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Let it dry completely and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

5) Marigold Face Mask (Normal Skin):

Applying the face mask of marigold can be really helpful in keeping your skin soft and improving skin tone.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp marigold flower paste

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 tbsp raw milk

How to Make:

Mix all the ingredients well to form a paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Allow it to dry completely, then wash off with lukewarm water.

Use this mask thrice a week for normal skin.

6. Marigold Face Mask (Anti-Ageing)

An anti-aging face mask with marigold petals can reduce the signs of aging and make your skin retain a youthful glow.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup marigold petals

Half cup diced papaya

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp rose water

How to Make:

Blend all ingredients in a mixer to form a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face and gently massage for 1 minute.

Let it dry and then wash off with water.

This mask helps in combating signs of aging.

Additional Tip:

You can make your marigold oil by letting marigold petals sit in base oil for several weeks. This homemade oil is great for a soothing massage, helping your skin look good and boosting blood flow.

Making your face masks with marigolds is an easy, natural way to care for your skin. You can customize these masks to suit your skin type, leaving your face looking healthy and radiant.