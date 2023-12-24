DIY Lip Balms: 8 ways to make the product at home

DIY lip balms are a great choice for keeping lips soft and hydrated. They are useful all year, especially in winter. Many people suffer from chapped lips and it becomes hard for them to find a good lip balm. Most lip balms in the market have chemicals such as parabens and sulfates, which are not suitable for all.

But, DIY lip balms are different. They are eco-friendly and affordable and one can make them using simple ingredients.

Beeswax, olive oil, and essential oils are common choices. One can pick the ingredients based on what they need and prefer. This way, they get a lip balm that won't irritate the skin.

How to make DIY Lip balms at home: Exploring 8 ways

The process of making DIY lip balms is easy and fun. Here are eight ways you can explore to have a chemical-free lip balm:

1) Basic beeswax and natural oil lip balm

Beeswax, essential oils, and almond oil make a basic DIY lip balm. You can opt for olive oil instead. This lip balm you prepare will have a thicker consistency and stay for longer on the lips.

Ingredients:

Beeswax, essential oils, and almond oil

Steps:

Take 2 tablespoons of beeswax, 5-10 drops of essential oil, and 1 spoon of almond oil.

Melt the wax and add other ingredients.

Mix them and set them in a container to solidify.

2) DIY honey and coconut oil balm

The healing properties of honey and coconut oil make this lip balm perfect for extremely dry lips.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of Coconut oil, honey, and a few drops of vitamin E oil.

Steps:

Take 2 tablespoons of Coconut oil, honey, and a few drops of vitamin E oil.

Add honey and Vit E oil to melted coconut oil.

Mix them and set them in a container to solidify.

3) Crushed Raspberry-lemon balm

With crushed raspberries, a few drops of lemon essential oil with coconut oil, one can have a fruity and refreshing lip care option.

Ingredients:

3-4 tablespoons of crushed raspberry, a few drops of lemon essential oil with coconut oil

Steps:

Mix 3-4 tablespoons of crushed raspberry and a few drops of lemon essential oil with coconut oil.

Set it in a glass jar and give time to solidify.

4) Calendula lip balm

Various herbs such as Echinacea root, comfrey leaf, and calendula flowers in olive or almond oil can heal and soothe your dry, cracked lips.

Ingredients:

Echinacea root, comfrey leaf, calendula flowers, olive oil, coconut oil.

Steps:

Mix 1 tablespoon of Echinacea root, comfrey leaf, and calendula flowers.

Add olive oil and coconut oil in a 1:1 ratio.

Leave it to get solidified.

5) Tinted rose lip balm

A rose lip balm with beeswax, jojoba oil, rose extract, and rose oil for a subtle pink tint, makes your lips shine and look plump. Also, the lip balm leaves a light color hint on your lips along with lip intense moisture.

Ingredients:

Beeswax, jojoba oil, rose extract and rose oil.

Steps:

Mix 2 tablespoons of beeswax, 10 drops of jojoba oil, 1 tablespoon of rose extract, and a few drops of rose oil.

Let the DIY lip balm set and put it in a glass container.

6) Peppermint oil and honey for DIY balm

Honey, coconut oil, and peppermint essential oil - these simple ingredients can add up to a refreshing fragrance and long-lasting nourishment.

Ingredients:

Honey, coconut oil, and peppermint essential oil

Steps:

Mix 2 tbsp of honey, 1 tbsp of coconut oil, and 5 drops of peppermint essential oil.

Make it sit for a few hours until your DIY lip balm solidifies.

7) Orange and shea butter lip balm

A citrusy balm made with shea butter, coconut oil, orange essential oil, and beeswax, can be really perfect for a refreshing and energizing lip care experience.

Ingredients:

Shea butter, coconut oil, orange essential oil, and beeswax

Steps:

Mix 2 tablespoons of shea butter, 1 spoonful of coconut oil, 10 drops of orange essential oil, and 1 tbsp of beeswax.

Put the mixture of DIY lip balm in a glass jar and leave it for a few hours.

8) Cocoa powder and cocoa butter lip Balm

Mixing cocoa butter, cocoa powder, honey, and peppermint essential oil, will help you get a perfect lip balm for winter.

Ingredients:

Cocoa butter, cocoa powder, honey, and peppermint essential oil.

Steps:

Mix 2 tablespoons of cocoa butter, cocoa powder, 1 spoonful of honey, and 10 drops of peppermint essential oil.

Keep the mixture of DIY lip balm aside to solidify.

How DIY lip balms work

DIY lip balms are bliss in disguise. When you have no chemical added to your lip balm, your lips won't get darkened. Coconut oil, almond oil, honey, and any essential oil can create a skin-friendly lip balm.

Sun protection: DIY lip balms may provide natural sun protection. But remember, they are not a substitute for your daily sunscreen.

Take good care of your cracked lips: When you add honey, vitamin E, and some essential oils, they have healing properties to provide instant relief from cracked lips.

Rely on essential oils: For a good fragrance, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oils and you are all set for an amazing lip care product. Ditching chemicals for added fragrance will safeguard your lips from getting darkened.

FAQs:

1. What is the most important ingredient you need to make a homemade lip balm?

Depending on the type, you will need to add different components Common ones include coconut oil, almond oil, honey, and cocoa or shea butter.

2. What are the basic ingredients for an easy lip balm?

For a simple lip balm, choose coconut oil, and beeswax. Just melt them, combine them well, place them in a glass container, and let them cool down to become solid.

3. How long does a DIY lip balm last?

Your homemade lip balm can last for about six months. Just store it properly to keep it fresh.