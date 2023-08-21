What is the “Honey Lips” trend? 5 best products to achieve the look explored

TikTok's recent trend, 'Honey lips,' has outpassed the other beauty trends related to nails and lip gloss. And it is for a good reason. This trend is charting the beauty list just when the obsession with all glossy items has reached its pinnacle. The honey lips look none, but the pouts smeared delicately with rich nectar, a simple beauty-enhancing technique.

This gold-hued, gooey-textured beauty trend was pioneered by beauty creator Eva Larosa, inspired by the condiment's golden tint — without any of its stickiness. For this creator of this beauty trend, a shiny, gold-hued eyeshadow and juicy gloss are the keys to the glassy, tacky-free finish. Regarding this ongoing lip trend, prominent makeup artist J.Guerra noted,

“This hack brings a gorgeous, luscious glow that’s almost dripping off of your lips, and adds warmth to any makeup look.”

'Honey Lips' and 5 best products to achieve the look

With around 2.9 million views on the hashtag #honeylips, there are a handful of ways to give this look a shot. To make these honey lips look succulent, a beauty seeker has to add a highlight, the cupid's bow with a gold-toned highlight, and the bottom lip's center. Subsequently, before adding a bit of pinky/red lip liner, one has to top the pouts with a gloss. The 'honey lips' end effect will be super-shimmering, attention-grabbing, and surprisingly wearable.

This trend's beauty creator, Eva, suggested pairing this honey lips' vibe with a similar gold-toned eye look while adding a pop of radiance to a natural beauty look.

That all being said about the 'honey lips' trend, check out the 5 products in detail, along with Sephora's user ratings and prices.

1) Gisou - Honey Infused Lip Oil

This multi-tasking lip oil is powered by Mirsalehi honey and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, condition, and highlight lips with a honey glow in one swipe. This lip oil consists of hero ingredients like Mirsalehi Honey, Hyaluronic Acid Ultra Filling Spheres™, and Mirsalehi-Bee-Garden Oil Blend - a powerful humectant preventing moisture loss.

It penetrates deeper into the dermis to moisten, smoothen, and visibly plump the honey lips. Further, this product is gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Comes for $32 in Sephora, this lip care item has an appealing user rating of 4.6/5.

2) Clarins - Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil

A blend of distinct oils that revitalizes hydration, nourishment, protection, and noticeable restoration, resulting in moisturized and comforted lips. The same comes loaded with natural hero ingredients like Jojoba, Hazelnut, and Sweetbriar Rose, which nurture the lips without a greasy feel, moisten and soothe.

This hydrating lip oil is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, oxybenzone, sulfates SLS & SLES, triclocarban, and triclosan. Fantastically formulated with 93% natural-origin elements, this lip oil’s texture is rich, lightweight, and non-sticky, forming a sheer protective veil for the honey lips.

Comes for $29 in Sephora, this hydrating lip oil has an attractive buyer rating of 4.3/5.

3) Fenty - Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream

One of the beauty cult's most-fave lip glosses from Fenty Beauty comes in a pure, creamy hue and irresistible shine, instantly turning the pouts look well-puckered, smooth, and plumper. This is paraben and phthalate-free, and also gluten-free and cruelty-free.

This lip gloss is obtainable in medium- to-full coverage colors and no shimmers. It’s easily buildable with intensified pigments, assisted with its XXL wand, which helps in fine application to cater to the honey lips look. Further, its peach-vanilla aroma and vitamin A formulation nourish the lips while keeping them looking fresh and glossy.

Price at $22 in Sephora, this lip cream has an engaging consumer rating of 4.6/5.

4) Hourglass - Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm

This ingenious, all-in-one gloss balm nourishes, hydrates, and visibly plumps lips while delivering full-bodied color with a dewy, high-shine honey lips finish. This lip balm is sealed with hero ingredients like Menthyl Lactate and Conditioning Complex, catering to an immediate cooling sensation. As an add-on, this lip gloss balm is parabens, phthalates, sulfates, SLS & SLES free; it is vegan and animal cruelty-free too!

Price at $36 in Sephora, this lip cream has an engaging consumer rating of 4.3/5.

5) Charlotte Tilbury - Lip Cheat Lip Liner

A rich, velvety lip liner from Charlotte Tilbury, it reshapes, resizes, and balances the honey lips' look. This Lip Cheat Lip Liner smoothens over the pouts creating a seamless lip line. It is long-lasting for up to 6 hours, courtesy of its no-smudging and water-resistant formulation, which never feathers or transfers. The texture is super-rich and smooth to layer comfortably on the lips.

The same is available in a range of matchable 15 shades, like nudes, reds, berries, and pop colors that are perfect for any lip. A beauty buff can wear it alone or with a gloss for a lighter finish.

Price at $25 in Sephora, this lip liner has a fascinating shopper rating of 4.5/5.

With this 'Honey lips' trend making ripples in the makeup industry, a beauty lover can also ignite their experimental souls!

These beauty products are easily obtainable at a reasonable price from their authorized sites or e-commerce sites like Sephora.