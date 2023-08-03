Charlotte Tilbury x Disney Beauty Light Wand: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

On July 31, 2023, Charlotte Tilbury, the celebrated beauty label, revealed its Disney-inspired beauty collection to mark Tilbury's 10th and Disney's 100th anniversary. The famed cosmetic brand's latest collaboration adds magic to its glow-boosting products such as highlighter, blush, and cream. This Disney collection offers skincare and cheek sets, with prices ranging from $80 to $191.

Speaking about the collection, Tilbury herself commented:

“I grew up watching the fairy tales and immersing myself in the wonderland created by Disney, I even called myself ‘Gingerella. I have long been inspired by the magic and the sparkle of the beloved characters and stories."

Loaded with enchanting beauty items, this collection comes with popular makeup items, namely the 50-mL Magic Cream (priced at $100) and the Tinker Bell-themed Beauty Light Wand highlighters (beginning at $42). It also includes a Beauty Wishes makeup bag (priced at $48) in Tilbury's signature crimson hue, decorated with a crystal-studded version of the iconic fairy.

The Beauty Light Wand highlighter has captured the attention of the majority of beauty enthusiasts since the launch of this Disney-inspired collection. This makeup collectible features 3 exquisite highlighter tints, i.e. Spotlight, Pink, and Gold. It has garnered an exceptional status among beauty aficionados as a cult product.

Charlotte Tilbury x Disney Collection's Beauty Light Wand acts as a blusher too

While introducing the Beauty Light Wand in her limited collectibles, Tilbury spoke about her experience working with the Walt Disney Animation team:

"Working with the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios and being transformed into my own Disney animation was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience! I get to fulfill my dream of flying above the rooftops of London spreading magic and a dreamy glow to everyone with my special rose-gold pixie dust that Disney made for me … Dreams really do come true.”

Charlotte Tilbury x Disney Beauty Light Wand's limited edition is now available for all makeup enthusiasts to purchase. As mentioned before, this makeup collectible features three exquisite highlighter tints, i.e. Spotlight, Pink, and Gold, skillfully crafted with the magical charm of Tinker Bell, the beloved Disney character.

The highlighter in the magic wand acts as a blusher, enhancing natural shine by mixing into the skin. The weightless consistency of this beauty item helps sculpt the face.

The product also possesses a suitable applicator sponge, enabling one to apply the preferred coverage portion. It assists in giving the individual a light or more buildable look. One or two dots can delicately be applied to the cheekbones or cupid's bow to create a stunning facial shine.

With the purchase of any Charlotte Tilbury x Disney100 beauty collection, cosmetic lovers can accumulate premier rose-gold pins.

By using the code DISNEYPIN, buyers can benefit from this offer. Every week, the beauty label will release a brand new pin design until August 14 on the Charlotte Tilbury official website and until August 28 on their official app.

Charlotte Tilbury and Disney's partnership has formed an enchanting collectible, with the Beauty Light Wand being the highlight of it all. This fixed edition makeup item, ornamented with the amusing Tinker Bell charm, presents beauty aficionados with the possibility to experience the magic of Disney while attaining a sculpted look.

Now, with this beauty collection's limited edition version readily available on the official website, e-commerce websites, and with preferred vendors, from July 31, 2023, fans can experience Disney's magic and achieve a flawless complexion simultaneously.