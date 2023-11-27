How to cover a hickey with makeup? Details explored

A hickey is a stubborn mark that sometimes requires quick and efficient solutions to cover up. While one might reach for scarves and turtlenecks to conceal the love bite, draping clothing items is often impractical, especially in home-like settings.

One of the best solutions to cover up a hickey is to conceal it using makeup. Covering a love bite with makeup is ideal for personal and professional settings, and it won’t take long unlike other home remedies to remove the visible love bite.

When using makeup to conceal a hickey, make sure the product used has thick pigment and matches the natural skin tone. Color correctors can be used to cancel out the dark color of the love bite as well.

A step-by-step guide to covering hickeys with makeup

1) Begin with a primer

Instead of starting with a foundation or concealer right away, apply a primer to the love bite. Primers minimize greasiness and shine and help keep the makeup in place, making it easy to layer on products. One can use the e.l.f Mineral Face Primer ($7) for the same.

2) Color-correct the love bite

Since hickeys are bruises and bruises change color over time, customize the cover-up efforts based on the color of the love bite. If the love bite is purple, use a colour corrector with green undertones and if it is black-blue, use a color corrector with orange or red undertones.

The Tarte Wipeout Colour Correcting Palette ($25) is ideal for the same as it features orange to yellow color-correcting pigments.

3) Even out the area using a concealer or foundation

Once the skin is prepped with a primer and the love bite is canceled out using a color corrector, blend in the hickey with the skin around it. For this, one requires a foundation or a concealer with opaque and dry formulations as sheer products won’t get the job done.

Blend the foundation or concealer with the surrounding skin using a makeup sponge. Make sure the product is pressed into the skin as it will build up layers, whereas rubbing the product or brushing it will move the product around and expose the hickey.

4) Keep the coverup in place with a setting powder

If the weather is humid or one is wearing clothes they don’t want to stain, it is important to set the makeup covering the love bite. This is a good idea regardless of the outfit or weather as it reduces the risk of the hickey showing.

The ideal setting powders for the same are Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($39) or the NYX Finishing Powder ($7.84) on top of the foundation or concealer to complete the coverup.

Make sure to use a setting powder that absorbs oil and it will prevent the foundation and concealer combination from getting too cakey.

If one isn’t a fan of setting powders, a makeup spray can make do as well. The Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($33) to keep the makeup intact.

Additionally, a good suggestion for brushes to use for the coverup are the Artis Digit 5 Brushes ($185) which one can use to dab on the powder-based products without disturbing the concealer or foundation beneath.

While these steps will hide the love bite like it doesn’t exist in the first place, one can layer more foundation, concealer, and powder on top if it is still visible.