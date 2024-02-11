How to double cleanse? Products suitable for oily and acne-prone skin explored

Products and steps to double cleanse have become a discussed topic in the beauty arena with a whopping 9.6 million views on TikTok and multiple videos. Most beauty influencers claim to have made this cleansing practice a staple in their regime, but beauty enthusiasts are still exploring the benefits of a double cleanse.

Double cleansing is the practice of cleaning the face two times as the name suggests. The process starts with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a foam or water-based cleanser. The cleansing technique entails that the first cleanser breaks down makeup residue and dirt, while the second cleanser addresses one's skin concerns like dryness or acne.

The process of doing double cleansing is not compulsory for beauty enthusiasts, however, the practice has shown improvement in the skin health of many. This cleansing technique is most beneficial for people with acne and oily skin.

Double cleanse products for oily and acne-prone skin explored

Double cleansing is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin beauties if they use makeup regularly. It is advised that one should double cleanse at night as it removes dirt buildup, and makeup, and allows penetration of skincare products.

A double cleanse is done using two types of cleansers as mentioned earlier. Here are some oil-based cleansers ideal for the first cleanse for acne-prone, oily skin:

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm ($21.95)

Clinique’s Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is free of paraben, talc, silicone, mineral oil, phthalates, and sulfate. Made with vegan ingredients, the cleansing balm removes makeup and sunscreen with a formula that turns silky on application. It is a non-drying cleansing balm, suitable for all skin types.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Oil ($56)

The Laneige cleansing oil offers deep pore cleansing and sebum control owing to ingredients like mint leaf extract. This oil-based cleanser removes waterproof makeup and impurities without leaving a greasy finish. Moreover, it is infused with Centella Asiatica and Hyaluronic Acid that soothe the skin and moisturize it.

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil ($40)

The Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil offers a silky, deep cleansing formula that melts away makeup and oil-based impurities. Infused with Hydra Capture Complex which is made of four herbal ingredients and Korean traditional herbal oil complex, this cleansing oil keeps the skin refreshed and hydrated.

Some of the best-selling water-based cleansers for double cleansing include:

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser ($18.99)

This gentle face cleanser removes makeup and impurities while reinforcing the skin barrier. La Roche-Posay Toleraine Hydrating gentle face cleansing formula removes excess oil by restoring skin comfort and retaining moisture. It maintains the skin barrier and leaves the skin feeling fresh.

Drunk Elephant Beste™ No. 9 Jelly Cleanser ($46)

The Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser by Drunk Elephant is a lightweight gel cleanser infused with a mild surfactant blend that is rich in fatty acids and glycerin. It also consists of cantaloupe fruit extract which is rich in antioxidants. These ingredients dissolve stubborn makeup, sunscreen, and residue to support a healthy skin barrier.

ILIA The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Make Up Remover ($44)

ILIA’s dual-action cleanser and makeup remover is formulated with plant-based surfactants that are gentle sulfate alternatives and hydrating sugar complex. It is a gentle water-based cleanser that removes daily buildup, maintains skin’s pH, and restores skin hydration.

Beauty enthusiasts must keep in mind that a single cleanse can affect trans-epidermal water loss and cause dehydrated skin. Hence, it is important to apply a ceramide-based moisturizer after a double cleanse.

Moreover, if one uses actives in their skincare regime, they can layer the serums before moisturizer post double cleansing.