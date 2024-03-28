How to find signature perfume? Guide to scents

Signature perfume is a unique aroma that one associates with their personal style statement. Choosing signature scents is a deeply personal and intimate process that involves the detailed know-how of a scent-seeker.

Working best for the perfumer's style and reacting to their skin and body heat, signature aromas are equivocal about having one particular fragrance and not going back and forth between several of them.

For instance, while a user is in a suit and tie mood, he will choose a signature scent smelling of a woody-spicy aroma that is not too overwhelming yet an attention-grabber. Or, when one plans for a night out with their friends in a leather jacket, boots, and jeans, an oriental, floral-fruity, or oud coordinates with the ensemble.

Signature perfume and the perfect guideline to locate the right one

Whether a fragrance lover prefers floral, woody, oriental, fruity, or spicy aromas, finding a signature scent is about discovering a scent that feels like an extension of the user.

In this guide, Team Sportskeeda explores how to find the perfect signature scent and offers expert tips for fragrance enthusiasts.

How to find the signature scent: Easy steps to find the perfect one

A signature perfume is more than just a pleasant smell; it is a reflection of one's mood, taste, and memories. The signature scent becomes a part of one's presence, leaving a trail of sophistication wherever one goes.

To make signature perfumes a go-to for any scent-seeker, there are a few things about these fragrances that help them decide on their aromatic choice. Some of them are:

1) Fragrance notes, undertones, and accords

These terminologies, simply refer to a scent or distinctive aroma made up of several aromatic ingredients, which are called ‘notes’ or 'undertones' that blend to form a distinguishable fragrance. These notes, separated into three different classes, commonly known as the 'perfume pyramid', consist of:

Top notes: citrus, bergamot, lemon, and sage.

citrus, bergamot, lemon, and sage. Middle/heart notes: lavender, sandalwood, and agarwood.

lavender, sandalwood, and agarwood. Base notes: vanilla, patchouli, and musk.

In short, the scents a perfumer smells immediately are the top notes, while the scents that emerge once the top note of the perfume evaporates are the middle or heart notes. Lastly, the base notes are the final aromas that a scent-seeker gets.

2) Fragrance potencies

Fragrances come in a myriad of strengths. Understanding the different potencies and concentrations is crucial when purchasing a perfumer's signature scent to ensure the perfect strength.

Each perfume has a varied concentration; here are the most commonly used fragrance concentrations, from lowest to highest.

Eau Fraiche: 1-3%

After Shave/Mist/Splash: 1-3%

Eau de Cologne: 2–4%

Eau de Toilette: 5–15%

Eau de Parfum: 15-20%

Pure Parfum/Extrait de Parfum: (20–40%)

3) Fragrance clans

Similar to fashion, fragrances can be classified based on their scent similarities. In the fragrance world, there are some of the main families:

Fresh

Woody

Oriental

Floral

Spicy

Oud

How to find the signature scent: Easy steps to find the perfect one

Locating the perfect signature scent is an art. To perfect this art, there are significant steps a perfumer should follow.

1) Initiate with well-known scents

One should initiate by noticing the smells they enjoy along with the ones they do not enjoy as much.

For instance, swooning over the smell of morning coffee, certain spices like cinnamon or cardamom, or the smell of trees, bark, and that lavender tree on the lanes, a perfume enthusiast should be aware of their preferences.

2) Where to plan to wear the perfume

Supposing the user's day-to-day lifestyle, they should consider a scent that speaks volumes.

For instance, with a fairly active lifestyle, a perfumer should consider a scent that is powerful and long-lasting. Or, for any workspace environment, they should consider scents like lighter and fresher cologne.

3) Explore the fragrances

When finding the signature scent, head online and check out what is out there. Research certain fragrance notes that incorporate aromas they enjoy from their daily lives.

4) Experience the scents in person

One should be patient and explore no more than three or four fragrances at a time. While cherry-picking their signature aroma, they should smell it on the skin and paper; do not rub it in, let it evaporate, or spray a little bit on the fabric of their sleeve.

Further, while comb-searching for the perfect aroma, they should never mix the aromas.

When it comes to defining a scent seeker's personality, not everyone’s opinions matter except the user. Thus, this important know-how of cherry-picking the right signature perfume is a great way to smell fabulous all the time.