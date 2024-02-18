7 Pineward perfumes and colognes for summertime freshness 

Pineward perfumes and colognes are bold, androgynous, and evocative. Renowned as a niche perfumery working with these interesting pine and fir scents as a primary mission, the common fragrances often take a backseat. They are well-liked by many enthusiasts and veer away from sweetness. Instead, it leans into challenging resiny notes by rounding them out instead of covering them up.

Nicholas Nilsson is the nose behind Pineward perfumes and colognes, these aromas are beloved by many perfume lovers for their fascinating forest aromas. The pleasant combination of spicy summertime freshness forms a tempting scent that continues to hypnotize many scent-seeking souls.

Whether someone is seeking perfume or cologne, Pineward perfumery is sure to transport a perfumer to a lush, fragrant forest with every sprinkle.

7 Pineward perfumes and colognes perfect for staying fresh this summer

Pineward perfumery captures abandoned alpine farmsteads, boreal bracken and briars, frost-laden and fog-blanketed firs, loam-covered logs, prickles of pine, thickly thicketed thistles, rotting rooted carpets, morel mushroom mycelium, sap-encrusted spruces, misty, murky, mossy forests up in a stoppered bottle.

Pineward perfumes and colognes are crafted to embrace enchanting nature's essence along with its evocative elements. Every fragrance is a symphony of deserted alpine farms, snow-laden and fog-blanketed fir trees, moss-covered logs, pine prickles, thistles' thickets, morel mushrooms, and misty, shady, mossy woods, all perfectly kept in a sleek-looking glass bottle.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a unique list of seven masculine, feminine, unisex, and androgynous Pineward perfumes and colognes that are perfect for staying fresh this summer.

1) Katabatic

This scent is a mix of warm muskiness and cooling freshness, with dried leaves and cinnamon standing out as its keynotes. Being a distinctive EDP, it is described as smelling like a late autumn wind.

Being bracing, enlivening, and not strong, its delicate aroma is a dichotomy of being hot and cold. Its bracing and acidic mix of birch breeze, cypress, woods, and mosses is a masculine aroma, apt for all-season wear with a decent sillage of 7-8 hours.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

2) Hayloft

This EDP, an unexpected favorite from the Pineward collection of colognes and perfumes, is slightly on the sweeter side. A perfect blend of grass, oats, warm hazelnuts, florals, and honey, this EDP unfurls a dusty and distinctly woody-floral scent that is worth a few spritzes.

Acting as the late fall aroma, this comforting, optimistic, and unisex scent has a decent sillage of 6–8 hours.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

3) Christmas Wine

This EDP has the most beautiful cranberry note, with undertones of plum, blood orange, cloves, nutmeg, and fir balsam. With its citrusy aroma and a lot of fir, it takes over for many perfume enthusiasts.

Though it might be a bit heady for some, this alcohol-smelling EDP from the Pineward collection is very sensual, emitting a unisex, long-standing aroma.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

4) Caravansary

Pineward perfumes and colognes, sourced locally from the Rocky Mountains and made from natural materials, will transport a perfumer to distant forests. Each handmade glass bottle seizes frost-covered firs, pine needles, spruces, thistles, and misty mossy woodlands as the keynotes, bringing a forest to the user.

Having no bitterness as such, it's not a very overpowering aroma. Truly unisex, it is solidly enjoyable and a safe choice for those perfumers who are interested in spicy aromatic notes with an appreciative sillage of 8–10 hours.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

5) White Fir

Also known as Abies concolor, Colorado white fir is a well-liked Christmas choice owing to its pleasing color, soft needles, and fragrant resin. This EDP emits a scent resembling fresh citrus rather than the traditional fir balsam-type, orange-y scent.

Thoroughly uplifting, this mood-enhancing, androgynous, or slightly men's colognes and perfumes can be revitalizing for some.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

6) Glühwein

Quite a pleasant surprise in a bottle, this EDP is an ideal combination of woody-fruity keynotes, with 6–8 hours of sillage. With its fruity aromatic notes of red fruit/berry, fir, and chocolate, this scent is not too sweet but has a decadent, rich, velvety wine-like aroma.

Being unapologetically indulgent but not too overpowering, this feminine EDP from the Pineward collection has real depth.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

7) Eldritch

This EDP is ideal for those scent seekers who love the smell of an old pine forest with rotting wood and moss. Being less edgy, this masculine aroma has a mix of tea and patchouli notes as its primary keynotes. Further, its mossy and a bit tannic undertones have a good mossy-woody aroma for 7-8 hours.

Price: $6 to $205 (official website)

Overall, perfume cognoscenti will love sampling these seven Pineward perfumes and colognes for summertime freshness. Anyone can purchase these pine- and fir-flavored Pineward perfumes and colognes from their in-house website or e-commerce platforms.