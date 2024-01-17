7 Best Lattafa perfumes for middle-eastern fragrance: Asad, Sublime, Suqraat, and more

Lattafa perfumes has built a reputation for its exceptional fragrances. They offer a selection of scents for both men and women focusing on using premium ingredients and distinctive blends to create enduring perfumes.

The traditional Middle Eastern perfumes, known as 'attar' or 'ittar' are crafted by combining elements like flowers, spices, and oils chosen for their unique scents.

Lattafa perfumes are made using time-honored methods that have been passed down through generations. The ingredients used in these perfumes are sourced from locations such as India, Egypt and Persia, ensuring the quality.

They undergo blending and distillation processes to produce oils, which are then mixed with alcohol or water to create the final perfume.

The Middle East is famous for its perfumes, which have been a part of the region's culture for centuries. These fragrances are well known for their exquisite scents that embody a sense of opulence and luxury.

Among these perfumes, Lattafa has emerged as a leading brand offering a variety of scents that encapsulate the essence of the region.

For example, some of Lattafa's collections, like Pride and Suqraat perfumes are delightful examples of the oud fragrances found in the Middle East.

Team Sportskeeda explores seven Lattafa perfumes for perfume cognoscenti to cherish the middle-eastern aromatic delight.

1) Lattafa: Asad

Asad, created by Lattafa Perfumes, is a fragrance designed for men. This exquisite scent was introduced in 2021.

The beautiful top notes consist of Black Pepper, Tobacco and Pineapple while the heart notes include Patchouli, Coffee and Iris. The fragrance is beautifully rounded off with base notes of Vanilla, Amber, Dry Wood, Benzoin, and Labdanum.

Price: $26.70 on Amazon.

2) Lattafa: Bade'e Al Oud Sublime

Bade'e Al Oud Sublime, by Lattafa Perfumes, is a beautiful scent that can be enjoyed by both women and men. It is an introduced scent, launched in 2023.

The top notes of this fragrance consist of a blend of Apple, Litchi and Rose. In the middle, a perfume enthusiast will experience the combination of Plum and Jasmine. Lastly, the base notes reveal a comforting blend of Vanilla, Moss and Patchouli.

Price: $26.50 on Amazon.

3) Lattafa: Suqraat

Suqraat, by Lattafa Perfumes, is a brand fragrance designed specifically for men. It was launched in the year 2022 offering a scent experience.

The top notes include Bergamot and Ginger which provide an invigorating opening. As the fragrance develops, the perfumer notices the middle notes of Lavender and Violet Leaf adding a touch of elegance.

Finally, the base notes of Musk, Sandalwood and Amber create an inviting foundation that lingers on the skin throughout the day.

Price: $31.37 on Amazon.

4) Lattafa: Fakhar

The fragrance starts with an exhilarating scent that is combined with elements creating an instant attraction. The notes of Violet leaf, Sage, Tonka bean, Patchouli, Vanilla, and Sandalwood contribute to an earthy fragrance that lingers on the user's skin.

Price: $23.99 on Amazon

5) Lattafa: Ramz Silver

Lattafa's Ramz Silver is a captivating fragrance that draws inspiration from the art of seduction and the irresistible longing to be closer. It is designed to appeal to both men and women offering a scent that combines Amber, Wood and Leather. This creates a sophisticated aroma that exudes a sense of allure.

Price: $17.40 on Amazon

6) Lattafa: Maahir

For both men and women, Lattafa's Maahir Eau de Parfum is a must-try. Finely crafted with a blend of notes, this fragrance offers a luxurious scent ideal for everyday use. The keynotes of Bergamot, Peony, Sandalwood, Musk, and Vanilla blossom create a warmth that delicately lingers on the perfumer's skin.

Price: $22.99 on Amazon.

7) Lattafa: Khamrah

This unisex fragrance combines citrusy aromas with the comforting warmth of cinnamon spice.

It starts with uplifting notes of Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Bergamot followed by a touch of soft vanilla and hints of fruity sweetness. The result is an aroma that balances spicy and smoky elements.

Price: $40.98 on Amazon

These seven best Lattafa perfumes for Middle Eastern fragrance will undoubtedly mesmerize a scent-seeker's olfactory senses. They can be purchased from its official website or e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) Does the perfume brand Lattafa make fragrances only for women?

No, Lattafa perfumes offer fragrances for both men and women.

2) Are there any natural ingredients in Lattafa perfumes?

Yes, Lattafa perfumes are fine blends of natural and synthetic components that create their unique fragrances.

3) Are all Lattafa perfumes long-stay?

Yes, Lattafa perfumes are well-known for their long-stay attributes.