How long do acrylic nails last without fill-ins? Expert tips for longevity

Acrylic nails are a commonly favored manicure option, mainly because of their durability. Many prioritize keeping their hands presentable and in that case, acrylic nails can be a true friend. A well-done acrylic nail with proper care can last up to two to four weeks at a stretch, without requiring fill-ins.

This manicure option saves nails from chipping, bending, and breaking.

However, the longevity of acrylic nails depends on multiple factors - the kind of acrylic nails, the expertise and skill of the person doing them, how well it is maintained, and day-to-day habits. Acrylic nails lasting longer also depends on the thickness of the nails and the natural rate of nail growth one has.

Those whose daily chores involve too much hand-wringing or those who have fast-growing nails or very thin nails may face problems in sustaining their acrylic manicure for longer.

An acrylic manicure is made by mixing liquid monomer and a powder polymer, which is then applied on cleaned nails, and shaped/designed/colored desirably. Generally, these can be expected to last for about two to four weeks.

Expert tips on maintaining acrylic nails to make them last longer

Maximizing the gap between two nail artist appointments can save a lot of money and time. With the proper prep, expert skills, and aftercare, it is easy to maintain an acrylic manicure and make it last for a few weeks. Here are a few tips by experts to increase the longevity of acrylic nails:

1) Right nail preparation

Make sure that the nails are cleaned. The nail artist must wipe off any extra oil, nail polish residue, or existing nail art with a nail polish remover before starting the process.

Pushing back the cuticles gently and in a consistent shape is necessary for the artist to have a clean surface for the acrylic.

2) Perfect nail application

Correct nail application is important for a long-lasting acrylic manicure. The first step is to properly roughen the natural nail surface for the acrylic to sit perfectly. Choose a nail tip size that matches the shape of your natural nail. When selecting the shape, keep daily habits and lifestyle in mind.

3) Premium topcoat

To ensure the acrylic looks brand new, using a premium topcoat or polish is highly recommended. Using gel polish can help the acrylic last longer and it also dries faster.

The quick-drying feature is crucial, as people are always in a rush to use their hands. Not only does a layer of topcoat make the nails shiny, but they also prevent chipping or flaking.

4) Stay clear from harsh chemicals

Experts advise less contact with harsh chemicals as they might break the bond between natural nails and acrylic. Chemicals including phenyl, detergent, or other cleaning agent can damage the acrylic nails.

Alvoiding acetone-based removers is better as it may dissolve the nail bond, weakening the acrylic nails.

5) Moisturized Hands

Keeping hands hydrated and moisturized is important to increase the longevity of the nails. Using a moisturizer regularly is recommended after getting acrylic. Dry nails or cuticles can lead up to breakage and bends in the acrylic manicure.

Use a cuticle oil to keep the cuticle and nail soft and healthy.

To make the nails last longer without fill-ins, it is crucial to regularly maintain it. Scheduling regular appointments with the nail technician or artist can make them look brand new. Tending to any cracking, chipping, lifting, or breakage is also necessary.